Bugsnax is launching on Xbox and Nintendo Switch with a free The Isle of Bigsnax expansion

Bugsnax, the adorable (and slightly creepy) sensation that was temporarily a PlayStation console exclusive, is now coming to other platforms with a free content update. Young Horse's food-bug-hybrid-hunting hit will launch on Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Steam on April 28 for $24.99. And if you're a Game Pass subscriber, you'll get free access to it on Xbox, Windows 10, and Cloud platforms.

Bugsnax: The Isle of Bigsnax is a significant expansion that will come as a free update to those who already own the game through PlayStation and Epic Games. If you purchase Bugsnax on other platforms, the new content will be automatically coupled with the game.

The Isle of Bigsnax takes us to an entirely new jungle-biome and introduces novel features, including collectible hats that can be placed on snax and decorating a hut with items acquired throughout the campaign. Yuri Lowenthal, Casey Mongillo, Debra Wilson, and Haviland Stillwell are reprising their roles in this main story that will take between 3 to 4 hours to complete. For context, the original main campaign took about 7 hours to complete, which means this expansion's story is about half the length.

Kevin Zuhn, creative director at Young Horses, claims that collecting the bug hats, completing the letter challenges, and hut customization should offer around "80% more content" on top of the main narrative. If you're a completionist, you could be looking at around 6 to 7 hours of content overall through The Isle of Bigsnax expansion.

The events of The Isle of Bigsnax occur prior to the end of the game, which means our protagonists are ignorant of the "truth." In order to reach The Isle of Bigsnax, there is a "certain set of requirements." You need to have completed Snorpy Fizzlebean's side quest and he'll approach you with this quest available, and according to Kevin Zuhn, "you'll also have to complete the side quests of the other characters who are involved."

The journey to The Isle of Bigsnax "takes place after each of them has had that particular quest state and character development." This is fairly late in the game, so any new players should expect to tackle this expansion only after having played a massive chunk of it.

Owners of Bugsnax can jump into The Isle of Bigsnax for free on April 28 through PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Epic Games, Steam and Game Pass (PC, Xbox, Cloud).