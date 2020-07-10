Bose headphones deals: Save $100 off Bose 700

We have great news if you're looking for an excellent deal on some new Bose headphones. For a limited time, you can save up to $113 on the brand's best selling models at Amazon.

The online retailer continues to offer Bose 700 for $299. Normally priced at $399, that's $100 off and the lowest price we've ever seen for these noise-canceling headphones. If you're interested, Best Buy offers the same price.

As we note in our Bose 700 review, they pack detailed, accurate sound and excellent noise cancellation technology into a sleek, low-profile design.

As an alternative, you can get the Bose QC 35 II Wireless Headphones (Rose Gold) for $235 ($113 off) at Amazon. These Editor's Choice cans are the ones to buy if you want above-average sound and superior noise-cancellation.

Bose QC 35 II Wireless Headphones (Rose Gold): was $349 now $235 @ Amazon

If you're looking for sporty earbuds, you'll want to scoop up the Bose Soundsport Wireless Earbuds for $99. StayHear+ Sport tips ensure a secure fit no matter how rigorous your workouts.

Bose Soundsport Wireless Earbuds: was $129 now $99 @ Amazon

Last but not least in Amazon's Bose sale are the Bose Hearphones for $399 ($100 off). These buds are ideal for when you want to turn up the talk and reduce noise. Bose's innovative audio technology lets you focus on the voices you want to hear and dampens the noises you don’t.

There's no telling how long these Bose deals will last so we recommend you take advantage of these discounts while you still can.