Black Friday preview: New AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case for $189

Apple's new AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case just hit an all-time low price. In this early Black Friday headphone deals, Apple's new wireless earbuds are cheaper than ever.

Amazon currently offers the AirPods Pro 2 for $189. That's $60 off their normal price of $249 and the new AirPods Pro lowest price yet. In terms of early Black Friday deals, it's one of the best out there right now.

Best Buy has them for the same price.

Image AirPods Pro w/ MagSafe Charging Case: was $249 now $189 @ Amazon

Apple's new AirPods Pro is already $60 off at Amazon, the AirPods Pro 2nd generation brings active noise cancellation to Apple's best-selling wireless earbuds. Like its standard Pro, it features Apple's H1 chip, adaptive EQ, and Qi wireless charging support. View Deal

The AirPods Pro 2 join the audio industry's best noise-cancelling headphones. They also feature water-and-sweat resistance and up to 24 hours of battery life with the MagSafe Charging Case.

Our AirPods Pro 2 review is in progress, however, in our AirPods Pro review, we praise their comfortable design and instant pairing with Apple devices. We also liked their clear sound and noise cancellation. We gave the AirPods Pro 4.5 out of 5-stars and our Editor's Choice award approval rating.

Better than the standard AirPods in just about every way, the AirPods Pro are perfect for listening to music, streaming movies, and video conferencing on your iPad or Macbook.

The AirPods Pro 2 look identical to the original AirPods and retain their comfortable, ergonomic shape and fit.

There's no telling how long this AirPods Pro 2 deal will last, so we suggest your grab it while you still can.

