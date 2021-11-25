Black Friday 2021 offer brings MSI Sword 15 with RTX 3050 Ti GPU down to $899

Black Friday gaming laptop deals are in full swing with marvelous offers on the best RTX 30 Series gaming laptops on the market. Now, Best Buy is offering a $300 price cut on the MSI Sword 15 laptop.



Right now, you can grab the RTX 3050 Ti-powered MSI Sword 15 gaming laptop for $899, crashing down from a $1,199 price tag. If you're a fan of 15-inch 144Hz displays, powerful 11th Gen Intel Core i7 CPUs and a sleek gaming laptop design, this is the deal for you.

MSI Sword 15 Black Friday deal

MSI Sword 15: was $1,199 now $899.99 @ Best Buy MSI Sword 15: was $1,199 now $899.99 @ Best Buy

The entry-level MSI gaming laptop model with specs that are anything but entry-level. This loaded MSI Sword 15 sports a gorgeous 15.6-inch 144Hz display, 11th Gen Intel Core i7-11800H CPU, RTX 3050 Ti graphics, 8GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD. Game on!

Much like the MSI Katana GF66, the MSI Sword 15 boasts powerful performance and graphics that any PC gamer will be happy with. While it is MSI's entry-level gaming laptop, its specs say otherwise.



With Intel's latest Core i7-11800H processor and RTX 3050 Ti graphics, expect to play the latest games with buttery smooth frame rates and spectacular visuals. Plus, the gaming laptop's sizeable 15.6-inch 1080p display with 144Hz refresh rate is an ideal choice for competitive gameplay.



MSI’s Sword 15 is a good choice if you’re looking for pure performance, are using an extended display, and are constantly plugged in. While it may have poor battery life and speakers that don't bring the bass, using this as your main gaming device at home with quality headphones (you'll find plenty of brilliant Black Friday headphone deals) will fix the Blade 15's downfalls in a jiffy.



For under $1,000, the MSI Blade 15 is a fantastic choice, especially if you're after RTX 30 Series power.