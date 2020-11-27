Better Hurry, these Powerbeats Wireless headphones are less than $100!

We all know the Beats by Dr. Dre brand. But did you know they also make wireless headphones? If you didn't, then this amazing Black Friday deal is sure to bring it to your attention.



At just $99, the Powerbeats Wireless Earphones are sure to become your trusty exercise companion for that much-needed escape from the real world. Or for those much needed walks when you need a little contact with the outside world. The socially-distanced outside world, of course.

Powerbeats High Performance Wireless Earbuds deal

Powerbeats Wireless Earbuds: was $149 now $99 @ Walmart

Save $50 on these wireless earbuds that provide rich, quality audio and a long battery life. A discreet microphone and voice assistant button built into the headphones makes these a quality hands-free device.

It's no secret that Beats by Dre make high-quality headphones. In fact, you would be hard-pressed to find headphones by this brand that aren't of good quality. These Powerbeats Wireless Earbuds are no exception.



While we haven't reviewed these earbuds, reviewers online rave about the high quality audio these earbuds offer. Crisp and clear, and deep, rich bass impressed thousands of people online, and with up to 15 hours of battery life, you don't have to worry about losing your music halfway through a workout. And, if you did forget to charge these earbuds, they have a 5-minute fast fuel charging that gives you a solid extra hour of battery life.



