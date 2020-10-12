Best Prime Day PS4 deals 2020: Save on top-rated games and gear

It's officially Prime week and the best Prime Day PS4 deals are just days away. Prime Day runs on October 13-14 this year alongside competing sales events from Best Buy, Target and Walmart.

Now is a great time for PS4 owners to rack up on games and accessories. For early holiday shoppers, you can get a jump start on your holiday gift checklist. As we await the arrival of Sony's next-gen PlayStation 5 console next month, we expect to see generous discounts on all things PS4. We're also spotting some early PS5 deals via a free game upgrade.

Although the PS5 will soon take over the throne as Sony's flagship console, the PS4 is no slouch. With its excellent exclusive titles, tons of entertainment features, and VR support, it's still one of the best gaming systems to buy.

So whether you want to upgrade your dated console, switch to another platform or rack up on games and gear here's your chance to save big. We're listing all the best Prime Day PS4 deals from Amazon and its competitors right here.

Looking for Xbox One deals? Check out our Prime Day Xbox One deals roundup for more savings. And be sure to bookmark our Prime Day page for the latest on Amazon's exclusive deals.

Today's best Prime Day PS4 deals

Best Prime Day PS4 deals

Madden NFL 21 for PS4|PS5: was $59 now $39 @ Amazon

This new installation of Madden franchise packs fresh new features, innovative new gameplay mechanics, and Madden’s newest mode, The Yard. Upgrade to Madden NFL 21 for PS5 at no additional cost.View Deal

Injustice 2: Legendary Edition: was $30 now $19 @ Amazon

All downloadable content characters: Includes 10 additional characters and 5 Premiere Skins - including Hellboy and TMNT. Own it now for just $19. View Deal

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Preorder for PS4: was $59 now $49 @ Amazon

Lead epic Viking raids against saxon troops and fortresses with Assassin's Creed Valhalla. Preorder it now from Amazon and save $10. Orders will ship to meet its November 10 release date.



View Deal

Far Cry 6 Preorder for PS4: was $59 now $49 @ Amazon

Save $10 when you preorder Far Cry 6 for PS4. Play as Dani Rojas, a local Yaran, and become a guerrilla fighter to liberate your nation. Fight against Anton's troops in the largest Far Cry playground to date across jungles, beaches, and Esperanza, the capital city of Yara. View Deal

The Walking Dead: Telltale: was $49 now $26 @ Amazon

The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series includes all four seasons of The Walking Dead from Telltale, and each season contains five episodes. Own it now for roughly 50% off. View Deal

Logitech G29 Racing Wheel: was $399 now $249 @ Best Buy

Logitech's G29 is a great all-around force feedback wheel that will add a whole new level of realism to driving simulators like GT Sport and F1 2019. It's $150 off right now.View Deal

HyperX Cloud PS4: was $79 now $69 @ Amazon

The HyperX Cloud for the PS4 is a comfortable, inexpensive console headset with good sound quality. It connects to your PS4 controller via a 3.5mm audio jack, and also features a removable microphone. It's currently $10 cheaper at Amazon. View Deal

Turtle Beach Recon 200 Gaming Headset: was $59 now $49 @ Best Buy

The Turtle Beach Recon 200 features 40mm speakers and high-sensitivity flip-to-mute mic to deliver high-quality game sound and crystal-clear chat. It works with Xbox Series XIS, Xbox One, PS4 and PS4 Pro.

View Deal

WD Easystore 2TB External USB 3.0 HD: was $109 now $59 @ Best Buy

The WD Easystore external, portable hard drive features an easy-to-use USB 3.0 interface. This high capacity storage option gives you plenty of space for your growing PS4 gaming library. View Deal

WD My Passport 2TB USB 3.0 Portable Hard Drive: was $79 now $64 @ Best Buy

The WD My Passport portable hard drive has a thin and light design and has built-in security to keep your files safe. With fast data transfer speeds of up to 5 Gbps a 2TB capacity, it's a solid choice for you game storage needs.



View Deal