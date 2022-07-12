The best Prime Day Amazon device deals — up to 67% off Fire, Echo, Kindle and more

Prime Day is the best time to pick an Amazon device deal — from Fire TVs and tablets, to Kindles and Echo smart home systems, everything is at its absolute cheapest!

Seriously, with up to 60% off across the board, these are prices that would even make Black Friday blush. So if you've been keen to buy a new gadget, give Amazon a go with these amazing deals.

Don't forget! If you want to pick up these deals, you need Amazon Prime (opens in new tab). Lucky for you, you can get a 30-day free trial with no commitments to pay.

Today's best deals

Best Amazon Device deals for Prime Day 2022 (US)

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49 now $24 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Got a dumb TV you want to make smart? Amazon's Fire TV Stick is the best low cost option right now. At just under 25 bucks, you have all your streaming service options crammed into one stick, plenty of quick and easy games to play, and all the features you need like HDR, to really make that image quality shine.



(opens in new tab) Amazon Echo Dot: was $49 now $19 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

One of the most popular smart home assistants just got a whole lot cheaper. The speaker produces clear audio with decent bass for all your singalong needs, and the many integrations means you can control an entire smart home with this mini beast.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Echo Buds 2nd Gen: was $119 now $69 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

At just under $70, the Echo Buds 2 are more affordable than ever. Amazon's 2nd generation true wireless earbuds offer quality sound, active noise-cancellation and sweat-resistance. They pair instantly with iOS and Android devices and provide up to 5 hours of battery life (up to 15 hours with the charging case). I

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire TV 43-inch Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV: was $369 now $199 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Amazon Fire Omni Series 43-inch 4K UHD features vivid color and sharpness thanks to HDR 10 technology and Dolby Digital sound. You can control the TV using Alexa voice commands to watch your favorite content on Netflix, Disney +, and Hulu. You can take advantage of this massive deal at Amazon and save over $150 (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire HD 8: was $89 now $44 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Now $45, the Fire HD 8 is at its lowest price ever. Designed to be your ultimate portable entertainment screen, the Fire HD8 features a gorgeously vivid display, a beefy 2.0 GHz quad-core processor, support for all your favorite streaming apps and all-day battery life. Grab it now for its best price yet.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen): was $85 now $35 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

This Amazon Prime day deal $50 off the 2021 Echo Show 5 — it's biggest discount yet. This 5.5-inch Alexa-enabled smart display is great for video calling, streaming movies, TV shows, news, music, and podcasts. Get it now for its lowest price ever.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen): was $129 now $89 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Want a bigger display? save $55 on the Echo Show 8. Another lowest price ever Prime Day deal, the Echo Show 8 has an 8-inch (1280 x800 display), dual 2-inch speakers, and a 13MP camera with auto-framing.

Best Amazon Device deals for Prime Day 2022 (UK)

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was £49 now £22 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Got a dumb TV you want to make smart? Amazon's Fire TV Stick is the best low cost option right now. At just under 23 quid, you have all your streaming service options crammed into one stick, plenty of quick and easy games to play, and all the features you need like HDR, to really make that image quality shine.



(opens in new tab) Amazon Echo Dot: was £49 now £19 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

One of the most popular smart home assistants just got a whole lot cheaper. The speaker produces clear audio with decent bass for all your singalong needs, and the many integrations means you can control an entire smart home with this mini beast.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Echo Buds 2nd Gen: was £109 now £59 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

At just under £60, the Echo Buds 2 are more affordable than ever. Amazon's 2nd generation true wireless earbuds offer quality sound, active noise-cancellation and sweat-resistance. They pair instantly with iOS and Android devices and provide up to 5 hours of battery life (up to 15 hours with the charging case).

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire HD 8: was £89 now £34 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Now under £35, the Fire HD 8 is at its lowest price ever. Designed to be your ultimate portable entertainment screen, the Fire HD8 features a gorgeously vivid display, a beefy 2.0 GHz quad-core processor, support for all your favorite streaming apps and all-day battery life. Grab it now for its best price yet.