Best MacBook Black Friday deal! This 13-inch MacBook Pro slashes $150 off

The MacBook Pro is one of the hottest laptops you can snag on Black Friday. If you've been eyeing this top-notch Apple laptop for quite some time, you're in luck! We've got a sweet discount for you.

The 13-inch MacBook Pro is now $150 off at Best Buy. Its original price is $1,300, but now it's $1,150, saving you a Benjamin and a Grant.

MacBook Pro Black Friday deal

This MacBook Black Friday deal is a discount you need to keep on your radar because of the incredible durability and longevity of the MacBook Pro. I recently interviewed God of War video-game writer Marianne Krawczyk, and she told me that she's had her MacBook Pro for nine years and counting! She's never had any issues.

You, too, can be in her shoes and snag a laptop that is solid and can last for years to come. The MacBook Pro in this Black Friday deal sports a 8th-Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, Intel Iris Plus Graphics 645, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD and a 2560 x 1600-pixel display.

We tested the 512GB configuration, and we were impressed by its comfortable keyboard, speedy SSD performance, sleek and elegant design, and powerful speakers. It earned an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars.

The 13-inch MacBook Pro's slim frame doesn’t allow for a variety ports, however, it makes up for it with four Thunderbolt 3 ports as well a headset jack.

At $150 off, the MacBook Pro is a steal, especially since it has longer longevity than your average laptop. Hop on this Black Friday deal before you miss out on this incredible discount.

Black Friday brings tons of deals on today’s top mobile tech. Be sure to bookmark our Black Friday 2020 deals hub for the top holiday discounts.