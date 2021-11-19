Best HyperX Black Friday deals 2021

If you're looking for an affordable HyperX gaming headset with a mic, Black Friday is the best time to score one for the cheap. Right now, several retailers have HyperX gaming headsets for PC, PS4|PS5, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch on sale.

Amazon currently offers the excellent HyperX Cloud II Wireless for $129. That's $20 off and the lowest price we've seen for this gaming headset.

This is one of the best Black Friday deals you can get right now.

In our HyperX II Wireless review, we praise its superb comfort, sturdy design and satisfying audio. We were also impressed by its effective, deep surround sound. We gave the HyperX II Wireless an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars and our hard to get Editor's Choice Award.

Now at its lowest price ever, the HyperX II is a solid pick if you want an excellent pro-grade gaming headset.

Black Friday 2021 falls on November 26 and we expect to see tons of excellent deals on today’s most coveted tech. Be sure to bookmark our Black Friday 2021 deals hub for the best holiday discounts.

If you're in a pinch, here are the best HyperX Black Friday deals you don't have to wait for.

Best HyperX Black Friday deals

HyperX Cloud II Wireless Headset: was $149 now $129 @ Amazon

HyperX Streamer Starter Pack Bundle: was $129 now $79 @ Best Buy

One of the best HyperX Black Friday deals at Best Buy knocks $40 off the HyperX Streamer Starter Pack. Designed with comfort in mind, the Hyper X Cloud Core gaming headset has cushy memory foam and soft, premium leatherette ear pads. The HyperX Solocast USB condenser mic included in this deal features a convenient tap-to-mute sensor and a stand that swivels for a personalized setup. This deal ends on Dec 5.

HyperX Cloud X for Xbox Series X: was $59 now $39 @ Microsoft

Save $20 on the HyperX Cloud X for Xbox One and Xbox Series X. Built to provide incredible audio, courtesy of the 53mm driver system, and remain comfortable for those longer sessions, thanks to the memory foam cups. At the list price, this is already a pretty spectacular pro gaming headset, but now with a bigger bang for your buck. This deal ends Dec. 4.

HyperX Cloud II Wired Headset: was $99 now $81 @ Walmart

With its sleek aluminum frame, memory foam ear cups, and 7.1 Surround Sound, the HyperX Cloud 2 gaming headset is one of the best gaming headsets you can get.