PS5 Cyber Monday deals 2020: The best sales right now

Cyber Monday is finally upon us and with the PlayStation 5 here as well, naturally, you're on the hunt for PS5 Cyber Monday deals. Whether you're a proud PS5 owner or still want to know where to buy the PS5, you've come to the right place.

We're seeing a multitude of Cyber Monday gaming deals and there are a number of PS5 deals in the mix — particularly on PS5 games and accessories. Given the scarcity and newness of the PS5, don't expect to find deals on the PS5 console, with the possible exception of bundles that may toss in a free or discounted game. Thanks to staggering demand, finding the PS5 in stock right now is a deal in itself — restocks are gone as soon as they are listed.

Cyber Monday is the perfect time to grab the games and accessories you'll need to enjoy your PS5 to the fullest

Chances are you'll want to save on an extra PS5 DualSense controller, PlayStation Plus subscription or physical games. While there aren't an abundance of PS5 exclusive titles just yet, with the consoles backward compatibility with 99% of PS4 games, it's safe to say the bulk of Cyber Monday PlayStation deals will be focused on the PS4.

In fact, we're already seeing early Cyber Monday deals relative to the PS5 trickle in. For a limited time, you can get a $10 in rewards on PS5 game pre-orders at Best Buy. You must sign up for a free My Best Buy membership to take advantage of this deal.

Select PS4 discs with free upgrades to the PS5 digital version are on sale too. Looking to other peripherals, there are gaming headsets and external hard drives that you can use to bring over your PS4 games to the PS5.

Here are the best PS5 Cyber Monday deals so far.

PS5 Cyber Monday deals right now

Cyber Monday PS5 Console Deals

Sony PS5 Console: $499 @ Walmart

While it's too soon for deals on the new PlayStation 5 console, due to its high demand, finding the PS5 in stock is a deal in itself. With boasts of incredibly powerful components, stunning 4K graphics, and backward compatibility, the Sony PlayStation 5 is the Editor's Choice gaming console. View Deal

Sony PS5 Digital Edition: $399 @ Walmart

If you prefer disc-less gaming, Walmart also offers the PlayStation Digital Edition console for its $399 retail price. It has all the same features as the standard PS5 console, minus a disc drive. View Deal

PS5 Cyber Monday deals: Games

Godfall: Was $69 now $59 @ Amazon

One of the first true next-gen exclusives, Godfall is a looter slasher published by Gearbox with a focus on intricate combat systems, tight progression mechanics and challenging boss encounters. If you're looking to put your PS5 to use, Godfall could be worthwhile.View Deal

Far Cry 6 for PS4|PS5 Preorder: was $59 now $49 @ Amazon

Save $10 when you preorder Far Cry 6 for PS4. Play as Dani Rojas, a local Yaran, and become a guerrilla fighter to liberate your nation. Fight against Anton's troops in the largest Far Cry playground to date across jungles, beaches, and Esperanza, the capital city of Yara. Free update to the PS5 version if you aren't making the switch yet.View Deal

Cyberpunk 2077: Was $59 now $49 @ Amazon

This futuristic open-world RPG is one of the most anticipated games of the decade, and can be pre-ordered for $10 off right now. It'll work on PS5 on day one, with a special PS5 upgrade patch coming for free at a later date. You can pre-order it now; it will be released on December 10.View Deal

Madden NFL 21 MVP Edition for PS4|PS5: was $99 now $47 @ Amazon

This new installation of Madden franchise packs fresh new features, innovative new gameplay mechanics, and Madden’s newest mode, The Yard. Upgrade to Madden NFL 21 for PS5 at no additional cost.View Deal

PS5 Cyber Monday deals: Accessories

Sony PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller: $69 @ Amazon

You can get the new PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller for retail price. Its most exciting features are its adaptive triggers, haptic feedback, speakers and integrated mic. Due to the high demand, we recommend you grab one while you still can. Walmart and Best Buy also have it in stock.View Deal

Sony PS5 HD Camera: $59 @ Amazon

The Sony PS5 HD camera features dual lenses for capturing yourself in smooth, sharp 1080p imagery. It lets you quickly create a recording or live broadcast of your gameplay via your DualSense wireless controller’s dedicated Create button. Best Buy also has it in stock.View Deal

Logitech G29 Racing Wheel: was $399 now $249 @ Amazon

Logitech's G29 is a great all-around force feedback wheel that will add a whole new level of realism to driving simulators like GT Sport and F1 2019. It's $150 off right now and fully compatible with the PS5.View Deal

HyperX Cloud Stinger Core: was $39 now $31 @ Amazon

The HyperX Cloud Stinger Core Gaming Headset for PS4, Playstation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One is a solid entry-level gaming headset with rich sound and good mic performance. View Deal

HyperX Cloud Gaming Headset: was $79 now $69 @ Amazon

The HyperX Cloud for the PS5 is a comfortable, inexpensive console headset with good sound quality. Since Sony has wisely kept the 3.5mm headphone jack for the PS5 Dualsense, it will have no problem working on the PS5, and also features a removable microphone. It's currently $10 cheaper at Amazon. View Deal

PS4 2TB Seagate Game Drive: was $110 now $69 @ Amazon

The officially licensed Seagate Game Drive for PS4 gives you enough storage space for over 50 games. It's lightweight, compact and doesn't need its own plug, and serves as an easy way to bring your PS4 collection to PS5.View Deal

One year of PlayStation Plus: was $59.99 now $29.99 @ CDKeys

PlayStation Plus is a subscription service that boosts your existing free account for PlayStation Network and helps you to get the most out of your console. PlayStation Plus is a necessity for PS4 online multiplayer gaming. In addition, PlayStation Plus members get access to monthly PS4 games to download, exclusive PlayStation Store discounts, and 100GB of cloud storage for game saves.View Deal