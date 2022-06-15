Best Buy Father's Day sale: The best smartwatch for dad starting at $79

Best Buy's Father's Day sale includes savings on great last minute gifts for dad. The big box retailer is now slashing up to $100 off select smartwatches and activity trackers (opens in new tab) from Fitbit, Apple, Garmin, and Samsung — prices start at $79.95.

So if you're shopping around for the best dad watch, it's not too late to save. Best Buy's free next-day shipping and curbside pickup options ensures delivery by Father's Day.

As part of the sale, you can get the Fitbit Charge 5 Advanced for $129 (opens in new tab). This best-selling smartwatch typically retails for $149, so that's $20 in savings. This is one of the lowest prices we've seen for this Fitbit and one of the best last minute Father's Day gifts you can get.

The Fitbit Charge 5 is an advanced fitness and health tracker with built-in GPS, 24/7 heart rate monitoring, SpO2 tracking, and stress management. With the handy Charge 5, dad can set and achieve daily activity goals and get recommended workouts. It features a vibrant color touchscreen, 7 day battery life, and 20 exercise modes for runs, rides, strength training and more.

If you're looking for the best Apple Watch alternative help dad improve his overall well-being, the Fitbit Charge 5 is a wise choice.

Best Buy's Father's Day sale ends June 19.

See more of our favorite smartwatch deals from Best Buy Father's Day sale below:

Best Buy Father's Day sale — smartwatches

Fitbit Charge 5 Advanced: was $149 now $129 @ Best Buy

Now $20 off, the Fitbit Charge 5 is one of the best Apple Watch alternatives to buy. This advanced fitness and health tracker features built-in GPS, 24/7 heart rate monitoring, stress management and comprehensive sleep cycle reports.

Apple Watch Nike Series 7: was $399 now $329 @ Best Buy

Now $70 off, the Apple Watch Nike Series 7 is one of the best Father's Day gifts for sporty dads. It features a stylish Nike Sport Band and Nike Sport Look with exclusive Nike Watch faces. The watch's built-in Nike Run Club app helps dad stay motivated with challenges and guided runs. Over the Watch Series 6, it offers a larger display and 33% faster wireless charging. It features a 41mm aluminum case and an Always-On Retina display with up to 1,000 nits of brightness. Powering the smartwatch is an S7 SiP chip 64-bit dual-core processor.

Galaxy Watch 4: was $249 now $219 @ Best Buy

Save $30 on the 40mm Galaxy Watch 4 smartwatch. Sleek, lightweight, and customizable, the Galaxy Watch 4 is Samsung's best smartwatch yet. It features advanced sleep tracking, auto workout-tracking, advanced run coaching, real-time ECG monitoring and fall detection.

Garmin Forerunner 245: was $299 now $225 @ Best Buy

Save $75 on the Garmin Forerunner 245 GPS smartwatch. It features a 30mm display, up to 7 days of battery life and a water resistant rating of 50m. The Garmin Forerunner 245 tracks stats, crunches numbers and provides comprehensive performance info like running form, training and goals. It has wrist based heart rate tracking, daily suggested workouts and coach guidance. Built in sport apps for cycling, swimming, running, elliptical, star-stepper and more help dad stay on top of his fitness regimen.

Garmin Forerunner 45: was $199 now $130 @ Best Buy

The lightweight and sporty Forerunner 45 is the GPS running watch with all the running-related features one needs in a sleek, lightweight smartwatch. It has a 42mm display, 7 day battery life and 50m water resistant rating. It equips dad with coach guidance, wriest based heart-rate tracking and built sports apps for cycling, treadmill running, elliptical, cardio, yoga and more.

Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch: was $299 now $199 @ Best Buy

Best Buy is slashing $100 off the Fitbit Sense Advanced. This smartwatch makes it easy for dad to answer calls or use a personal voice assistant to organize his life. It features 24/7 heart rate monitoring, sleep monitoring, up to 6 day battery life, built in GPS and water resistance up to 50 meters.