Beats by Dre Solo Pro wireless headphones hit $164 record low price

Beats by Dre over ear headphones are among the most best noise cancelling phones around. The brand's stylish Beats Solo Pro wireless phones are a cheaper Apple AirPods Max alternative.

Right now, you can get the Beats Solo Pro headphones for $164 at Walmart. Usually, they cost $300, so that's $136 in savings and the lowest price we've seen them retail for. In terms of headphone deals , this is one of the best you can get.

Beats by Dre Beats Solo Pro deal

Beats by Dre Beats Solo Pro Wireless Headphones: was $300 now $164 @ Walmart

At $136 off, Beats Solo Pro headphones have never been cheaper. They feature active noise cancelling, an advanced acoustic system and up to 22 hours of battery life. Snag them now for a stellar price. View Deal

The Beats Solo Pro among one of the best Beats headphones to buy.

They feature active noise cancelling, an advanced acoustic system, and provide p to 22 hours of battery life.

As we detail in our Beats Solo Pro review , we were impressed by their sound quality, and noise-cancellation. We also liked how easy they were to pair and gave them an overall rating of 4.5 out 5 stars.

During real-world testing, we found that the Beast Solo Pros offer more-balanced sound than previous-gen Beats ear cans. Their 40mm drivers handle just about any genre of music you throw at them. Powered by Apple's H1 chip, the Solo Pros pair seamlessly with Apple devices including MacBooks, iPads, and iPhone,

And thanks to Audio Sharing support, you can wirelessly share music, podcasts or movies with other Beats headphones or Apple AirPods wearers. This makes it easy to enjoy streaming content with friends.

If quality sound, noise-cancellation, and style are priority to you, Beats Solo Pro wireless headphones are a solid choice.