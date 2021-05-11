Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 and G15 gaming laptops unveiled with AMD 5000 CPUs and RTX 30 graphics

Today has been a big day for new gaming laptops and Asus has not skipped the party — unveiling brand new ROG Zephyrus G14 and G15 models with next generation AMD Ryzen CPUs and brand-new Nvidia GeForce RTX 30-series GPUs.

These improvements offer significant performance increases. Asus has also worked on improving other elements too, such as the display and sound experience, alongside dramatically increasing the touchpad size.

New Asus ROG Zephyrus G14

(Image credit: Future)

As you may remember, we handed out a perfect 5-star rating in our current gen Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 review .

It packs serious power and an amazing battery life into an elegant design with a bright display, strong speakers and a refreshed animated dot matrix design on the front (including a virtual pet that you can interact with).

And on paper, the new version brings more of the same by improving what is under the hood, to become the world’s most powerful 14-inch gaming laptop.

Starting up top, you can pick between a FHD/144Hz display if you need the most buttery smooth picture, or a 2k/120Hz panel with a 100% DCI-P3 color gamut. This pairs with a brand-new speaker system with Dolby Atmos software for improved immersion.

Processor options max out at the AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS CPU, kept cool with liquid metal like what you see in the PlayStation 5, and you can pick from the line of next gen Nvidia GeForce RTX 30-series GPUs.

RAM is configurable up to 32GB DDR4 and you can configure this with up to 1TB of M.2 NVMe storage. Plus, that legendary battery life seems to have been preserved, as Asus is promising “over 10 hours.” We will put this to the test, of course.

New Asus ROG Zephyrus G15

(Image credit: Future)

It was a very similar story for the bigger brother, as the things we loved and wrote about in our current Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 review is getting refreshed with new hardware, new display options and further improvements.

Starting with the panels, the new G15 offers the option of a new QHD display with a vivid 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, adaptive sync and a 165Hz refresh rate. eSports purists will definitely prefer the 1080p screen with a super smooth 300Hz refresh rate, though.

This comes paired with an improved sound experience featuring four speakers and two tweeters, with Dolby Atmos software and AI noise cancelling for an all-encompassing experience wherever you are.

Same as the G14, CPU options can be configured up to the new AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS and you’ve got the range of next-gen Nvidia GeForce RTX 30-series GPUs to pick from. RAM can be configured up to 48GB and you can get up to 1TB storage.