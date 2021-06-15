Asus Chromebook Flip 2-in-1 hits record low price of $420

The Asus Chromebook Flip C434 is our favorite 2-in-1 Chromebook. And for a limited time, you can snag it for an incredibly low price.

Currently, Newegg has the Asus Chromebook Flip C434 on sale for $419.99. That's $150 off its $570 list price and the lowest price we've ever seen for this Chromebook. It's also one of the best laptop deals you can get. Amazon has it for the same price, just days ahead of Prime Day — we predict it going any lower.

Asus Chromebook deal

Asus Chromebook Flip C434: was $570 now $420 @ Newegg

The 2019 Asus Chromebook Flip C434 is still one of the best and most affordable Chromebooks to buy. This Editor's Choice laptop features an Intel Core m3-8100Y processor, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage and a 14-inch, 1080p touchscreen. Sleek, well-built, and versatile, the Asus Chromebook Flip is one of our picks for best Chromebooks. Amazon has it for the same price. View Deal

The Asus Chromebook Flip is one of the best Chromebooks to buy. Its convertible design transforms it from laptop to tablet to viewing mode whenever you need it. This particular laptop is configured with a 14-inch, FHD (1920 x 1080) touchscreen, 1.1-GHz Intel Core m3-8100Y dual-core CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of microSD-expandable storage.

In our Asus Chromebook Flip C434 review, we loved its sleek, premium design vivid, thin-bezel display. We were also impressed by its battery life, which went the distance of 9 hours and 58 minutes during testing. We gave the Asus Chromebook Flip C434 an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and our coveted Editor's Choice award.

The review unit we tested had an Intel Core i5-10210U CPU coupled with 8GB of RAM which delivered speedy performance. Although the laptop in this deal houses Intel's Core m3-8100Y processor with 4GB of RAM, you'll have plenty of oomph for creating docs, streaming content and light multitasking.

Slim and lightweight, the Chromebook Flip C434 weighs in at 3.1 pounds and is 0.6 inches thin. It's on par with its competitor, the HP Chromebook x2 (3.1 pounds 0.6 inches, 3.1 pounds). Albeit thinner, it's slightly heavier than the Acer Chromebook Spin 713 (3.0 pounds, 0.7 inches).

As for ports, the Acer Chromebook Spin 713 equips you with all the basics. You get two USB-C ports, a USB 3.0 port, an HDMI port, a headphone jack, and microSD slot.

Now at its best price yet, the Asus Chromebook Flip C434 is a solid choice if you're looking for an affordable 2-in-1 laptop that won't break the bank.

This deal ends Monday, June 21.

Asus Chromebook Flip C434: was $600 now $539 @ Amazon

