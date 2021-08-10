AirPods Pro wireless earbuds return to $189 deal price

AirPods Pro are among our top picks for best wireless earbuds — and for good reason. They're comfortable, sweatproof, sound great and pair instantly with Apple devices.

As AirPods 3 leaks and rumors continue to make their way into the wild, the AirPods Pro are now heavily discounted. For a limited time, you can get the AirPods Pro for $189.99 from Amazon. Normally, they retail for $249, so you're saving $59. This is the second-lowest price we've seen for the AirPods Pro and one of the best Apple deals of the summer.

Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $189 @ Amazon

Currently, $59 off, the AirPods Pro are the Editor's Choice for the best wireless earbuds to buy. We rate them 4 out of 5 stars for their decent noise cancellation, good sound quality, and comfortable, sweat-resistant design. View Deal

Apple's AirPods Pro are among the audio industry's best noise-cancelling headphones. They feature water-and-sweat resistance, hands-free Siri, and transparency mode. Apple rates the AirPods Pro as having up to 4.5 hours of battery life and the included charging case powers up the buds about five to six times between charges.

In our AirPods Pro review, we loved their comfortable design and instant pairing with Apple devices. We also liked their clear sound and noise cancellation. We gave the AirPods Pro 4.5 out of 5-stars and the Editor's Choice award co-sign.

The AirPods Pro are better than the standard AirPods in just about every way. They're the perfect earbuds for listening to music, watching movies, and videoconferencing on your iPad or Macbook.

Design-wise, the AirPods Pro earbuds have a larger housing than the standard AirPods. Thanks to their ergonomic shape, they're comfortable to wear and offer a secure fit. In real-world testing, the Apple H1 chip-driven AirPods Pro earbuds paired seamlessly with our device. To connect the earbuds, you simply open the AirPods Pro case and press Connect when a pop-up menu appears.

AirPods Pro deals don't usually last long, so act fast to lock in this amazing deal.