Apple Watch Series 7 spotted in the wild — here's when its expected to launch

Apple's iPhone 13 is already making its way into people's pockets, but smartwatch fans are still waiting for the inevitable release of the Apple Watch Series 7. Fortunately, we may not have to wait much longer to pre-order the updated wearable, and new real-world images show off what to expect.



The Apple Watch 7 has been spotted in the wild after alleged imagery of the smartwatch was shared on a Facebook group. The user claimed to be working for a carrier that had the Series 7 for testing purposes. If the unofficial images are anything to go by, the Apple Watch Series 7 will launch very soon.

Spotted by MacRumors, the images have now been taken down, but we still have a sneak peek at the wearable's highly anticipated, including its on-screen keyboard, grid view, and noticeably larger display.

(Image credit: MacRumors)

If you're a fan of the design and looking to pre-order, you may only have to wait until this weekend. According to a source at Hermès, Apple's official luxury goods partner, speaking with AppleTrack (via iMore), the Apple Watch Series 7 will be available to pre-order from Friday, October 8. This means the launch will be soon to follow, and this certainly fits into the "available later this fall" launch window Apple currently sticks with.



The Apple Watch 7 starts at $399, and it's set to feature a larger always-on Retina display that offers 20% more screen and 40% thinner borders. You can get it in five new aluminum colors, including black, silver, green, blue and red. Plus, Apple claims that the Series 7 has all-day battery life and charges 33% faster than the previous watch.



While it's a good idea to take leaks with pinch of salt, the Apple Watch Series 7 is still expected to drop sometime this fall. While we wait, check out our thoughts on the new iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max.