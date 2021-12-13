Apple Watch Series 7 hits lowest price of the year for Green Monday

Green Monday deals are in full swing with great discounts on last minute gift ideas. And for a limited time, you snag the Apple Watch Series 7 for dollars off its normal price.

Currently, Amazon offers the Apple Watch Series 7 for $349. That's $50 off its $399 list price and this smartwatch's lowest price ever.

In fact, it's one of the best Apple deals we've seen this year. If it sells out, you can get it at Walmart for the same price.

Apple Watch Series 7 (41mm): was $399 now $349 @ Amazon Apple Watch Series 7 (41mm): was $399 now $349 @ Amazon

The new Apple Watch Series 7 is now $50 off and its lowest price ever. Over the Watch Series 6, it offers a larger display and 33% faster wireless charging. It features a 41mm aluminum case and an Always-On Retina display with up to 1,000 nits of brightness. Powering the smartwatch is an S7 SiP chip 64-bit dual-core processor. This is one of the best Green Monday deals you can get.

The Apple Watch Series 7 is one of the best smartwatches around.

In our Apple Watch Series 7 review, we found its health/fitness tracking and intuitive interface impressive. We also liked its large, bright display and stylish design. We gave the Apple Watch Series 7 an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars. It's the Editor's Choice smartwatch.

The Apple Watch Series 7 features a 41mm aluminum case and an Always-On Retina display with up to 1,000 nits of brightness. It runs on an S7 SiP chip 64-bit dual-core processor and has a larger display and faster wireless charging than the Apple Watch Series 6.

If you're on the hunt for the best overall smartwatch for Apple users, don't let this Apple Watch deal pass you by.