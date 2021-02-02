Epic deal! Buy one Apple Watch, get one free at AT&T

When it comes to the best wearable for your iPhone, none come much better than the Apple Watch. The device has seamless integration and a feature set bursting at the seams with quality of life improvements.

And this gets even better with the cost-effective SE, made doubly so by this AT&T Valentine’s Day offer . Right now, you can buy one on an installment plan and get a second model for that special someone in your life for free.

Apple Watch SE: Buy one get one free at AT&T

The Apple Watch SE is already a budget darling of a smartwatch — packing a retina display, the same CPU as Apple Watch 5, built-in compass and always-on altimeter, in a package that is just $11 per month. But now, you can treat your significant other to one of their own for absolutely free.View Deal

Apple’s latest budget smartwatch packs a serious bang for your buck with an S5 chip (the same as you’d find in the Series 5 Apple Watch), a gorgeous Retina OLED display with 1,000 nits of brightness, W3 wireless chip, a beastly battery that can last up to 18 hours, and all the tracking implementations to get an accurate fitness reading at all times — GPS, compass, optical heart sensor, altimeter, accelerometer, gyroscope and more.

Now, let’s go through the legal details and translate the mumbo jumbo behind this deal — it applies to purchases in monthly installments only. Purchase two eligible watches on a plan (not just the SE, but the Series 3, 4, 5 and 6) and activate a data plan for each of them to secure the offer. This can be either two new plans or one new plan and an upgrade (you can’t redeem this with two upgrades).

Got it? Good. If you are eligible, this is a no brainer of a deal if you’re looking for the best smartwatch for your iPhone for cheap.