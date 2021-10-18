Apple 'Unleashed' event: How to watch the M1X MacBook Pro reveal

Apple is kicking off its second digital event of the fall, and the Cupertino tech giant is gearing up to "unleash" a new batch of devices. This time, fans can expect the highly anticipated 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models fitted with the rumored M1X chip (which may borrow names from the iPhone lineup).



Only time will tell what will be revealed. The good news, however, is all our burning questions will be answered at 10am PT / 1pm EST / 6pm BST on Monday, October 18 (that's today!). What's more, it's completely free to watch.

You can catch the virtual event on Apple's event page or on the YouTube video below. Apple events typically last anywhere between one and two hours, but can be shorter depending on what's announced. With Apple expected to drop its new MacBook Pro models, an updated M1X chip, and possibly a sneak peek at the sought-after AirPods 3, this event may be on the shorter side.

Still, Apple can be full of surprises. Rumor has it the Cupertino company is also working on an M1X-equipped Mac Mini, but Wedbush analyst Dan Ives states it may be pushed back to another date.



Fancy watching it along with us? Check out our Apple event live blog to get the latest updates on everything announced during the event as it happens. Plus, we have some pre-show insights on what to expect.