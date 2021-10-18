Nearly 30% of MacBook Pro owners will upgrade to M1X model, analyst claims

Apple's "Unleashed" event is expected to finally unveil the long-rumored 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, fitted with a curious M1X chip. Recent reports and leaks indicate an impressive list of specs, and if they are to be believed, many MacBook Pro owners will want an upgrade.



As many as 30% of MacBook Pro owners will upgrade to the M1X models once they launch, according to Wedbush analyst Dan Ives (via iMore). This includes the already impressive M1 MacBook Pro, which the M1X is expected to outshine with its 12 CPU cores and 16 GPU cores (up from 8 CPU and 8 GPU cores on the M1 models).

The analyst also claims the M1X models will boast HDMI port and MagSafe charging, both of which have been indicated in recent rumors. The M1X models are also expected to boast mini LED displays and sport smaller bezels, an SD card slot, and a 1080p webcam. Plus, the Touch Bar will be getting the axe.



Ives also points out that Apple is working on an updated Mac mini, which will also sport an M1X chip. It isn't clear whether the new Mac will be unveiled at the "Unleashed" event on October 18. Still, we may see Apple offer 64GB of RAM once again with the M1X Mac mini.

MacBook Pro notch and more

(Image credit: Apple)

While the 14-inch and 16-inch M1X MacBook Pro models are expected to be the stars of the show, Ives also suggests fans should anticipate the AirPods 3 during the event. Apple's popular earbuds are rumored to launch sometime before the end of 2021, with many previously expecting the new AirPods to launch during the Cupertino tech giant's September event.



Recently, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman claimed a Mac developer stated names for the upcoming M1X chip, which includes "‌M1‌ Pro" and "‌M1‌ Max." Whether Apple will use these names for different MacBook models is unclear. The chip options are expected to include either 16 and 32 GPU cores.



What's more, a recent leak (via MacRumors) indicates the new MacBook Pro models will sport a notch on the top of the display to leave room for the 1080p camera. This was apparently leaked back in April when ransomware group REvil accessed information from Apple supplier Quanta Computer. With the thin bezels the laptops are expected to boast, it makes sense that Apple may start using a small notch — similar to the iPhone 13.



The October Apple event draws near. Only time will tell if these rumors can be believed. Will the M1X prove to be a worthy upgrade over the M1? Stay tuned for our upcoming reviews. In the meantime, check out why we recommend the M1 MacBook Pro.