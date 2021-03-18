Listen up! Get $30 off Apple AirPods right now at Best Buy

Looking for the best true wireless earbuds ? If you’re using an iPhone, the answer is simple. AirPods offer the most seamless experience for the iOS family and now, with $30 off the standard options, they are even better.

For a limited time at Best Buy, you can pick up the AirPods with wired or wireless charging cases for $129 or $169, respectively.

Apple AirPods with wired charging case: was $159.99 now $129.99 @ Best Buy

Packed with rich sound quality, all the smarts granted by Apple’s H1 chip, including seamless device switching and a rapid wireless connection, and easy-to-use touch controls, this entry point into the Apple wireless earbud ecosystem is ideal for those who want the seamless iPhone experience on the cheap.View Deal

Apple AirPods with wireless charging case: was $199.99 now $169.99 @ Best Buy

Same as above, but with the added convenience of a Qi-standard wireless charging case. If you’re living that wireless life, this is an ideal choice to just pop down on your charging pad. And don’t forget the generous 29-hour battery life of the earbuds.View Deal

So, what makes them seamless? Apple’s built-in H1 headphone chip guarantees a strong connection that finds your phone instantly when turned on. It also adds some extra smart features like auto-pausing when you remove one from your ear and crystal clear mic audio quality.