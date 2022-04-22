Amazon Prime Day 2022: Everything you need to know

Prime Day 2022 is Amazon's next annual shopping extravaganza. Prime Day typically occurs during the second or third week of July. Exclusive to Prime members, Prime Day offers a smorgasbord of Black Friday-like deals on just about everything including laptops, tablets, and peripherals.

Prime Day's humble beginnings started out as 24-hour event in 2015 to celebrate Amazon's 20-year anniversary. Over the course of the years, the once a year sale has turned into a 48-hour smorgasbord of deals.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Prime Day is Amazon’s own take on Black Friday — an annual sales extravaganza for Amazon Prime members only. It brings a truckload of exclusive discounts across every kind of product category the retailer sells.

There are two categories of deals shared, including spotlight deals (the big ones that last for roughly 6 to 8 hours) and Lightning Deals, which are surprise deep discounts on some pretty good tech that are briefly available until they sell out.

Where do I get Amazon Prime?

Good question! You can pick up a 30-day free trial right now then pay either £7.99 a month or £79 a year.

The subscription doesn’t just give you access to Prime Day and free delivery, it also unlocks the door to Prime Video, music streaming and unlimited photo storage.

Amazon Prime Membership: 30-Day free trial

If you're not a Prime member, be sure to sign up for an Amazon free 30-day trial to shop Amazon Prime Day 202 deals. You can also shop early Prime Day deals right now using your Amazon Prime trial membership.

When is Amazon Prime Day?

Prime Day typically occurs during the second or third week of July to coincide with Amazon's July 5 founding date. However, there have been a few exceptions to the rule.

In 2020, Prime Day was pushed back to October 13-14 due to ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The following year, Prime Day 2021 took place on June 21 and June 22 to kick off the summer.

Although Prime Day 2022's date remains a mystery at this time, it will arrive before we know it. Until then, we're sharing the best Prime Day deals to expect.

What to expect during Prime Day

During Prime Day, bargain shoppers can expect to see tons of deals on today's essential gadgets. It's one of the best times of the year to score steep discounts on laptops, tablets, peripherals and more.

Competing retailers like Best Buy and Walmart and stage their own sales events alongside Amazon's Prime Day event. Frugal shoppers will want to check out these summertime sales for deep discounts on back-to-school gear, video games, home theater and more.

Don't want to wait for Prime Day? Here are the best Prime Day-like deals you can get today.

Laptops

Dell XPS 13: was £849 now £747 @ Amazon

As per our thorough Dell XPS 13 review, it offers an attractive, premium design, great performance, springy, and comfortable keyboard. That's why we gave the Dell XPS 13 a 4.5 out of 5-stars rating and our coveted Editor's Choice award. The laptop in this deal totes a 13.4-inch (1920 x 1200) matte display, 2.4-GHz Intel Evo Core i5-1135G7 4-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics and a 256GB SSD.

Apple M1 Pro MacBook Pro 14 (512GB): was £1,899 now £1,735 @ Amazon

Amazon currently takes £144 off the 512GB model MacBook Pro 14. It features a 14.2-inch mini-LED backlit display and delivers up to 14 hours of battery life. The laptop is powered by Apple's M1 Pro 8-core chip coupled with 16GB of RAM and employs a 14-core GPU for graphics. In our M1 MacBook Pro 14 review, its elegant design, excellent performance, and stellar battery life earned it a 4 out of 5 star rating. It's the Editor's Choice best laptop for power-users.

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Chromebook: was £249 now £199 @ Amazon

This deal knocks £30 off the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3 Chromebook. This convertible Chromebook has an 11-inch HD (1366 x 768) display, MediaTek MT8183 8-core CPU, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMC storage.

MacBook Air (M1/8GB/256GB): was £999 now £889 @ Amazon

Let’s start with the cheapest way to get a taste of Apple’s new silicon while on the go. As you can read in our MacBook Air with M1 review , the switch to an ARM-based processor presents a groundbreaking transformation with blistering performance and super-long battery life. All of this is crammed into a seriously sleek chassis and runs so cool, it doesn’t need a fan.

Tablets

Apple iPad Pro (11-inch, 128GB, M1 chip): was £749 now £699 @ Amazon UK

The big improvement in Apple's M1 iPad Pro is the inclusion of its beasty M1 chip, which comes armed with a next-gen neural engine and more cores than you’d care to count for some insanely good performance.

Apple iPad Air: was £519 now £499 @ Amazon

The previous gen iPad Air copies a lot of the iPad Pro’s homework and offers us a great tablet at an even better price. As you can read in our iPad Air review , we’re huge fans of the sleek design, powerful A14 Bionic chip, and awesome battery life.



Samsung Galaxy Tab A8: was £219 now £158 @ Amazon

The Galaxy Tab A8 from Samsung is the budget big slab to beat with a 10.5-inch display, 32GB storage, and an Octa Core processor for under £200!

Headphones

Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro: was £109 now £69 @ Amazon with discount applied

Recommended by 10 Grammy Award-winning artists, I personally use a pair as my daily drivers and love them. The Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro offers a clear, deep sound quality, great noise cancellation, an awesome app with a fully customisable EQ and powerful mics for good call quality.

New AirPods Pro: was £239 now £189 @ Amazon

Apple's latest AirPods Pro are officially at their lowest ever price right now. These sneakily updated earbuds bring active noise cancellation to Apple's best-selling wireless earbuds. Like its standard Pro, it features Apple's H1 chip, adaptive EQ, and Qi wireless charging support. But unlike the previous gen, this brings MagSafe charging to the party.

Jabra Elite 75t Earbuds: was £149 now £99 @ Amazon

The Jabra Elite 75t are some of the best wireless earbuds to buy. These earbuds outperform the competition in terms of sound. With active noise-cancelling and dust and water resistance, these are great for everything from conference calls to workouts.