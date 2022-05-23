Amazon Memorial Day sale preview: Save up to $110 on Amazfit smartwatches

Amazfit smartwatches are budget alternatives to the Apple Watch or Galaxy Watch. Early Amazon Memorial Day deals now slash up to $110 off every Amazfit model.

Today only, you can get the Amazfit Zepp E Square for just $139. Normally, it costs $249, so that's $110 in savings. It's the lowest price ever for this Amazift smartwatch and one of the best early Memorial Day deals we've seen so far.

The Amazfit Zepp E is one of the best smartwatches around. It features 11 sports modes, fitness tracking, as well as health and sleep monitoring. Its low profile minimalist design incorporates an always on display and customizable watch faces.

Although we didn't test this watch, Amazfit Zepp E Square reviews average 4 out of 5 stars at Amazon. Satisfied owners love its ease of use, fast set up, and stylish design. Others love its sleep pattern monitoring and stress reduction suggestions.

Like its competitors, the Amazfit Zepp E Square smartwatch helps you stay on top of your overall wellness. This includes a health assessment system that converts your heart rate and activities into easy to understand data.

With a rated battery life of up to 7 days on a full charge, the Zepp E Square affords you interruption-free health tracking.

If you're looking for the perfect tool to help you achieve your wellness goals, the Amazfit Zepp E is worth considering.

Amazon's Amazift smartwatch sales ends May 24, so don't hesitate too long.

Amazfit smartwatch sale

Amazfit Zepp E Square Smartwatch: was $249 now $139 @ Amazon

For a limited time, save $110 on the Amazfit Zepp E Square. It features a low profile minimalist design, an always on display and customizable watch faces. With a rated battery life of up to 7 days on a full charge, the Zepp E Square affords you interruption-free health, sports and sleep tracking. Own it now for its lowest price yet.

Amazfit GTS 2e Smartwatch: was $139 now $97 @ Amazon

Now $42 off, the Amafit GTS 2e is one of the best Apple Watch 7 alternatives to buy. It features 24-hour heart rate monitoring, 90 built-in sports modes, sleep monitoring and stress level measurement. With a rated battery life of up to14 days and 5 ATM water resistance, you an enjoy reliable health and fitness tracking whether you're running outdoors or doing laptop in the pool.

Amazfit Bip U Pro Smartwatch: was $69 now $49 @ Amazon

At $21 off, the Amazfit Bip U Pro smartwatch is at its lowest price yet. This all-around fitness and activity tracker has a 9 day battery life to help you stay on top of your health and wellness. It features 60+ sport modes, blood oxygen heart rate and sleep monitor, monitoring, and water resistance up to 50 meters. And with Amazon Alexa built-in, you can set reminders, alarms, get weather updates and control smart home devices using just your voice.