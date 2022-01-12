Alienware m15 RTX 3050 gaming laptop gets $390 price cut for Dell 48-hour sale

The Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5 is one of the best gaming laptops around. And for a limited time, you can snag it for a stellar deal price during Dell's 48-hour sale.

As part of the sale, you can get the Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5 for $989. That's $390 off its former price of $1,379 and this gaming laptop's lowest price yet.

This is one of the best Dell deals of the season.

Alienware's m15 Ryzen Edition R5 is a powerful AMD-charged gaming machine. The laptop in this deal packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display with a high refresh rate of 165Hz and 3ms response time. Its chassis houses a 3.2-GHz AMD Ryzen R7 5800H 8-core CPU coupled with 8GB of RAM and Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU with 4GB of graphics memory. There's a speedy 256GB solid-state drive on board for storing your important files.

In our Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition review, we praised its sleek, attractive design, comfortable keyboard and beautiful display. We gave the m15 Ryzen Edition an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars for its solid overall and gaming performance.

In one test, we opened up 45 Google Chrome tabs — some running Twitch, YouTube, Tweetdeck, Google Docs and Google Sheets. We launched a few shopping and news apps for good measure and the m15 didn't stutter. In our lab, it scored 7,288 on the Geekbench 5.4 overall performance test which beats the premium laptop average of 6,823.

Design-wise, the m15 R5 sports Alienware's new Legend industrial design with thin display bezels. Weighing in at 5.4 pounds and 14 x 10.7 x 0.5~0.9 inches, it's on par with its predecessor, the m15 R4 (5.3 pounds, 14.2 x 10.9 x 0.7~0.8 inches). It's a pound heavier than the Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (4.4 pounds, 14 x 9.3 x 0.7 inches) and lighter than the Asus ROG Strix Advantage G15 (6.6 pounds, 13.9 x 10.2 x 1.1 inches).

If you're looking for an Alienware laptop with AMD hardware, the m15 Ryzen Edition is a solid choice.

Dell's sale ends January 14.