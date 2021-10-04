AirPods Pro return to $179, Beats Studio Buds hit record low price

The AirPods Pro return to $179 this week whereas the Beats Studio Buds hit their lowest price ever. If you're looking for the best wireless earbuds for that iPhone 13 you just bought, this deal is for you.

Right now, you can get the AirPods Pro for $179 from Amazon. That's $70 off their normal retail price of $249. This is the second-lowest price we've seen for these earbuds and one of the best Apple deals of the year.

Apple earbuds deals

Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $179 @ Amazon

Currently, $70 off, the AirPods Pro are the Editor's Choice best wireless earbuds. We rate them 4 out of 5 stars for their decent noise cancellation, good sound quality and comfortable, sweat-resistant design. If they sell out, Walmart offers them for the same price. View Deal

Beats Studio Buds: was $149 now $124 @ Amazon

At $25 off, the Beats Studio Buds are on sale for a record-low price. These earbuds deliver powerful, balanced sound and feature Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) and transparency mode. The earbuds ship with three sets of eartips for a secure, comfortable fit and acoustic seal. What's more, the Beats Studio Buds are IPX4-rated sweat and water-resistant and provide up to 8 hours of battery life (up to 24 hours combined with charging case).View Deal

Apple's AirPods Pro are among the audio industry's best noise-cancelling headphones. They feature water-and-sweat resistance, hands-free Siri, and transparency mode. Apple rates the AirPods Pro as having up to 4.5 hours of battery life and the included charging case powers up the buds about five to six times between charges.

In our AirPods Pro review, we loved their comfortable design and instant pairing with Apple devices. We also liked their clear sound and noise cancellation. We gave the AirPods Pro 4.5 out of 5-stars and the Editor's Choice award co-sign.

The AirPods Pro are better than the standard AirPods in just about every way. They're the perfect earbuds for listening to music, watching movies, and videoconferencing on your iPad or Macbook.

Design-wise, the AirPods Pro earbuds have a larger housing than the standard AirPods. Thanks to their ergonomic shape, they're comfortable to wear and offer a secure fit. In real-world testing, the Apple H1 chip-driven AirPods Pro earbuds paired seamlessly with our device. To connect the earbuds, you simply open the AirPods Pro case and press Connect when a pop-up menu appears.

Apple deals are only as good as stock permits, so don't hesitate too long.