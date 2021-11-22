AirPods Pro drop to $159 Black Friday deal price for Walmart early access sale

It's Black Friday week and the best AirPods Pro Black Friday deal just dropped. Apple's new Pro wireless earbuds are now at their lowest ever.

Currently, Walmart offers the AirPods Pro for $159. Typically, they retail for $249, so that's $90 in savings. It's the AirPods Pro's lowest to date and one of the best Black Friday headphone deals we've seen so far.

By comparison, it's $10 cheaper than Amazon's current.

AirPods Pro Black Friday deal

Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $159 @ Walmart Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $159 @ Walmart

Walmart is slashing $90 off the ArPods Pro for Black Friday. The AirPods Pro 2nd generation bring active noise cancellation to Apple's best-selling wireless earbuds. Like its standard Pro, it features Apple's H1 chip, adaptive EQ, and Qi wireless charging support.

Apple's new AirPods Pro are among the industry's best noise-cancelling headphones. They also feature water-and-sweat resistance and up to 24 hours of battery life with the MagSafe Charging Case.

Our AirPods Pro 2 review is in progress, however, in our AirPods Pro review, we praise their comfortable design and instant pairing with Apple devices. We also liked their clear sound and noise cancellation. We gave the AirPods Pro 4.5 out of 5-stars and our Editor's Choice award approval rating.

Better than the standard AirPods in just about every way, the AirPods Pro are perfect for listening to music, streaming movies, and video conferencing on your iPad or Macbook.

The new AirPods Pro look identical to their predecessor with the same ergonomic shape for a comfortable fit.

Black Friday 2021 is expected to offer tons of fantastic deals on today's most coveted tech. Be sure to bookmark our Black Friday deals hub for the best retail holiday discounts.