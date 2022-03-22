AirPods Pro fall to this year's all time low price — don't miss this awesome deal!

Right now, the AirPods Pro have hit their lowest ever price of 2022 in both the U.S. and U.K. — down to $174 and £174 respectively.

With this price cut, some of the best wireless earbuds on the market now offer a seriously good price-to-performance ratio and become impressively affordable.

If you are in the market for some high-end wireless earbuds for yourself or as a gift, then you won't want to miss this deal.

AirPods Pro deal

Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $174 @ Amazon

Amazon is slashing $74 off the AirPods Pro for a limited time. The AirPods Pro 2nd generation delivers the same awesome active noise cancellation as their predecessors while adding support for MagSafe charging. Like its standard Pro, it features Apple's H1 chip, adaptive EQ, and Spatial Audio.

New AirPods Pro: was £239 now £174 @ Amazon (UK)

Apple's new AirPods Pro are already £64 off. These sneakily updated earbuds bring active noise cancellation to Apple's best-selling wireless earbuds. Like its standard Pro, it features Apple's H1 chip, adaptive EQ, and Qi wireless charging support. But unlike the previous gen, this brings MagSafe charging to the party.

Apple's latest AirPods Pro are among the industry's best noise-cancelling headphones. They also feature water-and-sweat resistance and up to 24 hours of battery life with the MagSafe Charging Case.

In our AirPods Pro review, we praised their comfortable design and instant pairing with Apple devices, and you can tell we liked them based on our Editor's Choice award and 4.5 out of 5-star rating!

Better than the standard AirPods in just about every way, the Pros are perfect for listening to music, streaming movies, and video conferencing on your iPad or MacBook.

This is the best deal that we've seen so far on Apple's latest AirPods Pro this year, so if you are considering them, now is the time to pick them up.