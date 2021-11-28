The new AirPods Pro are just $159 in this epic early Cyber Monday deal

Cyber Monday is fast approaching, but this incredible AirPods Pro deal is still going strong after Black Friday — dropping their price to the lowest ever.

You can score this awesome AirPods Pro 2 deal at Amazon with a price of just $159, an amazing price for one of the best noise-canceling wireless earbuds.

If Amazon is sold out, Walmart also has the AirPods Pro 2 for just $159 as an early Cyber Monday saving, but you'll need to check in-stock near you because it's available only for in-store purchase.

These are all-time low prices for the new AirPods Pro and one of the best Cyber Monday headphone deals.

AirPods Pro Black Friday deal

Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $159 @ Amazon Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $159 @ Amazon

Amazon is slashing $90 off the AirPods Pro for Black Friday. The AirPods Pro 2nd generation bring active noise cancellation to Apple's best-selling wireless earbuds. Like its standard Pro, it features Apple's H1 chip, adaptive EQ, and Qi wireless charging support. Walmart has them for the same price.

Apple's new AirPods Pro are among the industry's best noise-cancelling headphones. They also feature water-and-sweat resistance and up to 24 hours of battery life with the MagSafe Charging Case.

Our AirPods Pro 2 review is in progress, however, in our AirPods Pro review, we praise their comfortable design and instant pairing with Apple devices. We also liked their clear sound and noise cancellation. We gave the AirPods Pro 4.5 out of 5-stars and our Editor's Choice award approval rating.

Better than the standard AirPods in just about every way, the AirPods Pro are perfect for listening to music, streaming movies, and video conferencing on your iPad or Macbook.

The new AirPods Pro look identical to their predecessor with the same ergonomic shape for a comfortable fit.

Early Cyber Monday deals are already here and we are seeing tons of fantastic deals on today's most coveted tech.