Act fast! Lenovo Chromebook Duet now just $249 in epic tablet deal

The best cheap tablet is now cheaper than ever. The excellent Lenovo Chromebook Duet (64GB) is on sale for only $249 at Walmart, which is $50 cheaper than it is anywhere else.

We gave this detachable tablet a glowing 4 out of 5-star review and were blown away by what you get for such a low price. This Walmart deal brings the Chromebook Duet down to its lowest price ever, making this one of the best tablet deals we've seen all year.

The new Lenovo Chromebook Duet is an incredible value, delivering a capable tablet with a detachable keyboard at an incredibly low price. The slate has epic battery life and good performance in a sleek design. And now it's cheaper than ever.

In our Lenovo Chromebook Duet review, we gave this 10.1-inch tablet a strong recommendation due to its flexible design, good performance and incredibly low price. Unlike so many of its pricier rivals, the Chromebook Duet actually comes with a keyboard attachment, making it a proper 2-in-1 right out of the box.

Yes, that's right, you don't have to pay any extra for the keyboard. Moreover, the Chromebook Duet has a kickstand on the back, so you can easily prop the tablet up and use it like a laptop with the keyboard. Or you can set the keyboard aside and watch content on the colorful 10.1-inch panel.

And don't worry about plugging the Chromebook Duet in as you binge your favorite HBO shows; the tablet lasted an epic 12 hours and 46 minutes on our battery test, proving it can survive long-haul flights and overtime workdays.

Remember, this is a $249 so there are some limitations. For example, the slate lacks a headphone jack (you can use Bluetooth headphones instead) and the keyboard is cramped if you have large hands.

But if you can overlook these relatively minor shortcomings, the Chromebook Duet is an exceptional value, especially at this reduced price. Just keep in mind that the Duet has sold out various times since its launch, so you might need to act quick!