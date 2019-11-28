Act fast: Bose QC35 II wireless headphone now just $279

You can tell immediately which Black Friday deals won't last long. This is one of them.

Amazon is selling the excellent Bose QuietComfort 35 II wireless Bluetooth headphones for just $279 after a $70 discount.

These are some of the best wireless noise cancelling headphones around, so except this deal to go fast.

Bose QC35 II headphones: was $349 now $279 @ Amazon

The Bose QC35 II deliver superior noise cancelling performance in a lightweight and comfortable design. You also get instant access to Siri or Google Assistant, pristine audio quality and 20 hours of battery life on a charge. View Deal

In their Bose QC35 II review, sister site Tom's Guide praises the headphones for their quality sound and effective noise cancelling feature. On top of that, the headphones stay powered for 20 hours on a charge and a dedicated button for Google Assistant makes it easy to check the weather or get your news fix.

These are also very comfortable to wear for extended periods thanks to their leather headband and glass-filled nylon pads.

After you snatch these up, be sure to check out our best Black Friday deals and best Cyber Monday deals page for more discounts.