Act fast! Alienware's giant 34-inch monitor now just $599

If yesterday's epic XPS 13 discount didn't wow you enough, Dell is at it again today with a massive price cut on one of our favorite gaming monitors.
For a limited time, you can get the Alienware 34-inch Curved Gaming Monitor on sale for just $599.99. That's $750 off and $249 cheaper than it was on Cyber Monday. (Amazon and Walmart each offer it for $679).
Alienware 34" Curved Monitor: was $1,349 now $599 @ Dell
The Alienware AW3418DW is a 34-inch behemoth that sports a 3440 x 1440 native resolution and has a 4ms response time. It's also compatible with Nvidia G-Sync, which can minimize screen-tearing. It's now at an all-time price low. View Deal
The Alienware AW3418DW is an ultra-wide gaming monitor with an awesome, 34-inch, 3400 x 1440-resolution display with a 120Hz (overclocked) refresh rate and smooth 4ms response time. It offers a sharp screen and it also supports Nvidia G-Sync technology
The 34-inch monitor has a standard selection of inputs that include HDMI and DisplayPort for connecting to your PC, as well as two USB 3.0 Type A ports and a USB 3.0 Type B port.
This deal is already 92% claimed and we don't see it lasting a full 24 hours. So act fast if you want an excellent gaming monitor at its lowest price ever.
