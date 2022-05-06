Apple's 14-Inch MacBook Pro returns to cheapest ever price — Daily deals

The 14-inch MacBook Pro has returned to a record low price after a massive £344 saving, which sees the price of the 1TB model tumble down to £2,055.

In our M1 Pro MacBook Pro review, we fell in love with its blistering performance, gorgeous display, expansion of ports, the return of the full-size function keys, and the great battery life.

But let's be honest, 512GB of storage is not enough for most creative pros. That's why the 1TB model is a must buy for more capacity, to hold those bigger projects.

But of course, I can't leave you with just one belter of a deal. This is Daily Deals after all! You can grab Sony's WH-1000XM4 headphones for their lowest price, snag the Apple Watch Series 7 for a cheaper price than ever and much more.

Apple M1 Pro MacBook Pro 14: was £2,399 now £2,055 @ Amazon

Apple is slashing £344 off the 1TB model MacBook Pro 14. It features a 14.2-inch mini-LED backlit display and delivers up to 14 hours of battery life. The laptop is powered by Apple's M1 Pro 8-core chip coupled with 16GB of RAM and employs a 14-core GPU for graphics. In our M1 MacBook Pro 14 review, its elegant design, excellent performance, and stellar battery life earned it a 4 out of 5 star rating. It's the Editor's Choice best laptop for power-users.

Sony WH-1000XM4: was £279 now £209 @ Amazon

For a limited time, save £70 on the excellent Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones. These Editor's Choice noise-cancelling ear cans block distractions, provide excellent sound and crystal clear phone calls. This is one of the best headphone deals we've seen all season.

Apple iPad Pro 11-inch Tablet: was £749 now £699 @ Currys

The iPad Pro is currently £50 off at Currys. Powered by the same M1 chip found in the latest MacBooks, the 2021 iPad Pro brings blazing performance to Apple's best-selling tablets. The iPad Pro in this deal packs an 11-inch Retina Display, Apple M1 CPU and 128GB of storage.

Nintendo Switch Sports: was £39 now £32 @ Amazon

Nintendo heads back to the success of Wii Sports and brings these mini games back for a new generation. Get ready for a tonne of fun at a dirt cheap price!

Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga (PS4): was £49 now £34 @ Monster Shop

The incredible Lego Star Wars series hits its ultimate form with this content-dense iteration packed with levels, a renewed gameplay engine and slick visuals with that classic humour you know and love.

Nothing ear (1): was £99 now £74 @ Amazon

The Nothing ear (1) are one of the best pairs of true wireless earbuds you can buy — with expressive 11mm drivers, a unique transparent design and strong ANC. Now, they are back to their lowest ever price.

Logitech StreamCam: was £139, now £62 @ Amazon

The Logitech StreamCam is one of the best webcams on the market and its now 55% off at Amazon, the lowest price we've ever seen it. With a contemporary design and high quality video, this webcam is ideal for streaming and video conferencing, perfect for the new modern way of working. It's available in black at this price, or in white for an extra £5.

Gigabyte G5 (RTX 3060): was £979 now £799 @ eBuyer

Packing plenty of power into a shockingly affordable package, Gigabyte’s G5 sports a 10th gen Intel Core i5 CPU, GeForce RTX 3060 GPU with 6GB GDDR6, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB M.2 SSD. Up top for peak performance on the go is a 15.6-inch FHD 144Hz display and comfortable keyboard.

SanDisk Portable SSD (2TB): was £279 now £176 @ Amazon

The SanDisk 500GB Portable SSD is built for everyday use. It's water and dust resistant, which makes it perfect for on-the-go use. It delivers high transfer speeds of up to 520MB/s.

Apple Watch Series 7 (41mm/GPS): was £369 now £328 @ Amazon

Apple's latest smartwatch features a brighter display and a new 64-bit dual-core S7 processor. What's more, its built-in blood oxygen sensors support Apple's Blood Oxygen app for comprehensive health monitoring.

