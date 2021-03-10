12.9-inch iPad Pro with Magic Keyboard bundle now $200 off

Apple could launch a new iPad Pro sooner than we think. Right now, Amazon is discounting the 4th generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro and Magic Keyboard accessory.

Currently, Amazon has the 256GB model 12.9-inch iPad Pro on sale for $999. This tablet normally retails for $1,099, so that's $100 in savings. This is the second-lowest price we've seen for this iPad and one of the best iPad deals we've spotted since Black Friday.

12.9-inch iPad Pro deals

Apple iPad Pro 12.9" (256GB): was $1,099 now $999 @ Amazon

Currently $100 off, the iPad Pro 12.9-inch is the Editor's Choice Apple tablet. Powerful enough to replace your laptop, it packs a 12.9-inch (2732 x 2048) Liquid Retina display, an A12Z Bionic CPU, 256GB of storage, a new dual-camera system with a LIDAR scanner, and Wi-Fi 6 support. Amazon also offers the 128GB 12.9-inch iPad Pro for $934 ($66 off). View Deal

Apple Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro 12.9": was $349 now $250 @ Amazon

Now $99 off, the Apple Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro 12.9-inch (4th Gen) it at its lowest price ever. This iPad Pro accessory provides a comfortable typing experience in laptop mode. It features a responsive touchpad and USB‑C charging port. Its floating cantilever design attaches to the iPad Pro magnetically.



Amazon also offers the optional Apple Magic Keyboard for an all-time low price of $250 ($99 off). Its backlit keys and trackpad make for a pleasurable typing experience when you're using the iPad Pro in laptop mode.

With robust features and laptop-killing performance, the iPad Pro is one of the best tablets to buy. The iPad in this deal packs a 12.9-inch (2732 x 2048) Liquid Retina display, Apple's A12Z Bionic CPU, 6GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. It also has a dual-camera system with a LIDAR scanner and Wi-Fi 6 support.

In our iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2020) review, we were floored by its ridiculously fast processor, brilliant display, and enhanced cursor control. We gave the 12.9-inch iPad Pro an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and our coveted Editor's Choice award. Back in our lab's Geekbench 5 overall performance test, the iPad Pro achieved a multi-core score of 4,720. That beats the previous-gen iPad Pro's A12X Bionic chip (4,635) and the Microsoft Surface Pro 7's 10th gen Intel Core i5 chip (4,443).

As for design, the 4th generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro looks nearly identical to its predecessor. Just about the only difference is its square camera bump in the upper left corner. At 0.2 inches thin and weighing 1.4 pounds, the 4th gen iPad Pro 12.9-inch tablet is thinner and lighter than the Surface Pro 7 (0.3 inches, 1.7 pounds). It's just as thin as the Galaxy Tab S7 Plus but slightly heavier. (0.2 inches, 1.3 pounds).

There's no telling how long this iPad Pro bundle deal will last, so don't hesitate to grab it for a stellar price. For more deals like this, check out our best Apple deals hub for the best discounts.