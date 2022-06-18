How to watch The Umbrella Academy season 3 online: where to stream, release date, plot and trailer

Toss a rock nowadays and you’re likely to hit some sort of comic book adaptation. From the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe mega-show to whatever DC property the CW has decided to bastardize lately, there is now officially more leather and spandex on our screens than the entire music video catalog of the 1980s. One of the top picks has to be the Emmy Award-winning adaptation of The Umbrella Academy. The show, which follows the Hargreeves family of superpowered adoptive siblings, is finally set to return to screens for its third season later this month after a lengthy two-year hiatus. So, if you’ve been champing at the bit to see our dysfunctional heroes adjust to life in an alternate 2019, read on for our guide on how to watch The Umbrella Academy season 3 online in the US, Canada, UK and Australia.

The third season of The Umbrella Academy will see a number of cast members return to the fold with all six of the original Hargreeves children taking center stage. After the timeline-changing events of season 2, Viktor/Vanya (Elliot Page), Luther (Tom Hopper), Diego (David Castañeda), Allison (Emmy Raver-Lampman), Klaus (Robert Sheehan), Five (Aidan Gallagher) and Ben Hargeeves (Justin H. Min) all return from season 2’s conclusion to an altered 2019 where their adoptive father Sir Reginald Hargreeves (Colm Feore) fostered a differing collection of children and raised them under the banner of the Sparrow Academy.

The Umbrella Academy season 3 official trailer

How to watch The Umbrella Academy season 3 online

You’ll be able to catch The Umbrella Academy exclusively on Netflix alongside other comic book adaptations such as The Old Guard, Locke and Key, Sweet Tooth and I Am Not OK with This. While Netflix may have lost the rights to Marvel characters like Daredevil and the rest of The Defenders, its comic book adaptations look set to continue well into the future with titles like DC’s The Sandman and Boom! Studio’s Keanu Reeves fronted BRZRKR on the horizon.

Season 3 of The Umbrella Academy will be available in its entirety from Wednesday, June 22. You’ll be able to start binging all 10 episodes in the US or Canada from midnight PST or 3 a.m. EST with those in the UK and Australia able to watch along from 9 a.m. BST and 7 p.m. AET respectively.

How to watch The Umbrella Academy season 3 while abroad

Netflix’s coverage currently spans over 190 countries, meaning you’re unlikely to find yourself outside of a watch region during your travels. However, Netflix’s catalog is curated and varies from locale to locale. While larger shows like The Umbrella Academy are unlikely to be omitted from overseas libraries, there’s no guarantee that some of your other favorites will be as accessible. If you want to avoid these geo-block headaches, ensuring you have unrestricted access to the shows you love, we suggest investing in a VPN (or Virtual Private Network).

VPNs allow you to virtually change your location to any number of servers around the globe. This effectively allows you to bypass geo-blocks or censorship efforts to enjoy your favorite content and services as if you'd never actually left home. Better still, if you’re away from home and have to rely on WiFi from public sources then the best VPNs can also provide a secure and encrypted connection that keeps all of your information safe from prying eyes — even those of your ISP (Internet Service Provider).

The Umbrella Academy season 3 synopsis

After putting a stop to 1963’s doomsday, the Umbrella Academy return home to the present, convinced they prevented the initial apocalypse and fixed this godforsaken timeline once and for all. But after a brief moment of celebration, they realize things aren’t exactly (okay, not at all) how they left them. Enter the Sparrow Academy.

Smart, stylish, and about as warm as a sea of icebergs, the Sparrows immediately clash with the Umbrellas in a violent face-off that turns out to be the least of everyone’s concerns. Navigating challenges, losses, and surprises of their own – and dealing with an unidentified destructive entity wreaking havoc in the Universe (something they may have caused) — now all they need to do is convince Dad’s new and possibly better family to help them put right what their arrival made wrong.

Will they find a way back to their pre-apocalyptic lives? Or is this new world about to reveal more than just a hiccup in the timeline?

The Umbrella Academy season 3 plot

Outside of the group's obvious run-ins with the Sparrow Academy and yet another looming threat of global destruction, not many details are known about season 3’s plot. However, there are clues to be gained from the titles of certain season 3 episodes. No doubt, two major standouts to followers of the comic will be the episodes titled “Marigold” and “Oblivion”.

“Marigold” could potentially plumb the depths of the origins of the Hargreeves’ powers, while “Oblivion” likely refers to the Hotel Oblivion of the comics — a pocket dimension prison for captured supervillains (think DC’s Arkham Asylum wedged inside of the Phantom Zone, or Marvel’s The Raft flung into the Negative Zone).

That being said, while showrunner Steve Blackman has stated that the show and comic intend to stay connected, cast member Emmy Raver-Lampman (Allison Hargreeves) alluded otherwise in a recent Collider interview:

“I think there will always be a connection there, but the further we get into The Umbrella Academy, the TV show, I think it's finding its own way. It's finding its own route, which is exciting. ... This third season, we're really, really doing our own thing, and I think the show has found some really cool plots to follow and explore.”

Just how far the show will deviate from the comics remains to be seen. However, with Blackman having formed a close, working relationship with comic book creators Gerard Way and Gabriel Ba, it’s safe to assume that regardless of deviations The Umbrella Academy will remain faithful to its creators’ vision.

The Umbrella Academy recap

With season 2 of The Umbrella Academy having been released back in the summer of 2020, you might need a refresher on where we last left the Hargreeves family. Thankfully, Netflix has you covered with a snappy two-minute recap available to get you back up to speed. Still struggling to fully make sense of things? Then you can always go right back to the beginning for a nifty season 1 recap .

The Umbrella Academy season 3 release schedule: When will new episodes be released?

After a sizable delay, the third season of The Umbrella Academy is finally ready to drop and can be found exclusively on Netflix from Wednesday, June 22. As with previous seasons, you can expect 10 episodes ranging between 40 and 60 minutes in length. All episodes of season three will be available to stream from midnight PST, 3 a.m. EST, 9 a.m. BST and 7 p.m. AET.

The following is the confirmed episode list for The Umbrella Academy season 3 releasing June 22, 2022: