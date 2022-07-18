How to watch American Horror Stories season 2 online: Where to stream, release dates and trailer

Most shows entering their 10th season are likely to be scraping the bottom of the barrel when it comes to fresh, new ideas. However, when that moment arrived for Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, the creators of the massively popular American Horror Story, they were instead spurred on to double down on their efforts — developing the all-new, one-shot, anthology spin-off, American Horror Stories. The show, and its blend of the mature and camp, returns for its sophomore season this month, with nine all-new, hair-raising narratives. If you’ve the craving for bite-sized horror or are sporting a Tales from the Crypt-shaped hole in your heart, then read on for our guide on how to watch American Horror Stories online.

Season one of American Horror Stories was a mixed bag to say the least. While there were some interesting episodes, the reliance on its parent show’s Murder House location and cast did come across as self-referential (and oftentimes self-aggrandizing). However, season two could be set to walk its own path with the new season’s trailer and Barbie-esque “Die-o-Rama” teaser potentially indicating an all-new theme between episodes.

American Horror Stories season 2 official trailer

How to watch American Horror Stories season 2 online in the U.S. and Canada

Those wanting to watch FX’s American Horror Stories season 2 online in the U.S. and Canada can find all of the latest episodes on Hulu, the home of FX On Demand content. The show’s sophomore season kicks off on Thursday, July 21, 2022, with the episode “Dollhouse” being available to stream from midnight EST. Those on the West Coast will be able to watch the show slightly earlier than advertised on Wednesday, July 20 at 9 p.m. PST due to the time zone differences. Episodes will release at the same time each week up until the as-of-yet untitled series finale in September.

(opens in new tab) Try Hulu for free & save big with the Disney Bundle (opens in new tab) Hulu is the only on-demand service that provides access to shows from every major U.S. broadcast network with its library of content spanning over 70,000 TV episodes and movies. Subscriptions start at just $6.99 USD for the ad-supported base plan. However, savings can be found in the Disney Bundle — which offers Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+ content for the low price of just $13.99 USD a month.

How to watch American Horror Stories season 2 online in the UK

In late June the official social media account for Disney+ announced that American Horror Stories season 2 will come to the U.K. and Ireland by way of the House of Mouse’s streaming platform. However, at the time of writing, the release date for the show’s second installment has yet to be revealed. While you wait for more information on the upcoming season’s U.K. debut, the show’s first installment is prepped and ready for a rewatch on Disney+ as a Star Original.

(opens in new tab) Save over 15% on Disney+ annual subscriptions (opens in new tab) Everything Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and more all under one service. Disney+ is a streaming service offering thousands of films and series from around the globe, with more added each month — including exclusive originals you can’t see anywhere else, like Hawkeye and The Book of Boba Fett. Subscriptions begin at just 7.99 GBP per month, with savings of over 15% on annual subscriptions.

How to watch American Horror Stories season 2 in Australia

The second season of American Horror Stories will arrive in Australia via on demand platforms BINGE (opens in new tab) and Foxtel NOW (opens in new tab). The horror anthology kicks off with its first episode, “Dollhouse,” being made available on Friday, July 22, 2022 — a day later than the North American premiere. New episodes will then premiere every Friday for the duration of the show’s nine-episode run.

(Image credit: Hulu)

BINGE subscribers looking to pass the time until the arrival of the new season have a wealth of AHS-based content to fall back on. Not only is BINGE home to American Horror Stories season 1, but you can also rewatch all ten seasons of its parent show, American Horror Story, on demand also.

(opens in new tab) Try a free 14-day trial of BINGE (opens in new tab) Australian streaming service BINGE offers a free 14-day trial to new customers, allowing access to over 10,000+ hours of movies and TV shows. BINGE is a great, no lock-in contract service that allows for ad-free on-demand streaming across a range of devices. Three subscription plans range in price from $10-18 AUD, with the top two tiers allowing high-definition streaming and multi-device support.

Foxtel NOW is the best way to gain access to top Foxtel content without the need for a satellite dish, cable connection or set-top box. Foxtel subscribers can catch the new season of American Horror Stories on Fox Showcase (opens in new tab) as part of the Essentials base pack. Similar to BINGE, the first season of American Horror Stories and all 10 seasons of American Horror Story are also available to stream through the platform’s BoxSets section.

(opens in new tab) Foxtel NOW 10-day free trial (opens in new tab) If you’re new to the Foxtel NOW streaming service you can enjoy a free 10-day trial that includes all of Foxtel NOW’s content packs. It opens up over 70+ live channels and access to an impressive library of On Demand movies and series. New or reactivating customers signing up for Foxtel NOW Ultimate before September 30, 2022, will also gain a hefty discount of over 50% off on annual subscriptions.

American Horror Stories season 2 official teaser

American Horror Stories season 2 release schedule: When will new episodes be released?

While those in the U.K. and Ireland have to wait a little while longer for the show’s return to Disney+, the sophomore season of American Horror Stories arrives to North American audiences via Hulu on Thursday, July 21, 2022. The first episode of season 2, “Dollhouse”, will be available to stream from midnight EST (or 9 p.m. PST on Wednesday, July 20 for those on the West Coast). Those watching in Australia can watch the season opener a day later through BINGE and Foxtel NOW on Friday, July 22, 2022. New episodes will be released on the same day for the duration of the show’s nine-episode run.

The following is the confirmed episode list and release dates for American Horror Stories season 2: