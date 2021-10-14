'The Masked Singer' free NFTs sell out in 10 hours — how to get one during second-chance wave

"The Masked Singer," the most popular U.S. show next to "This Is Us," is jumping on the NFT bandwagon, allowing fans to snag free NFTs. The mission of this campaign is to promote MaskVerse, a brand spankin' new NFT marketplace and community for the well-received TV series.

FOX Entertainment and Blockchain Creative Labs, the collaborating entities behind MaskVerse, unleashed 10,000 free Genesis Edition NFTs of "Miss Masky" on Oct. 13. The glimmering digital collectible sold out in just 10 hours. If you're worried that you've missed your chance to nab a complimentary non-fungible token, don't despair! A second wave of Miss Masky NFTs are being released on Oct. 14 at 4 p.m. ET.

How to get a free Miss Masky NFT

As mentioned, if you missed out on the first NFT launch, don't worry. FOX Entertainment and Blockchain Creative Labs are releasing a second wave of free Miss Masky NFTs while supplies last. Here's how to get one.

The Masked Singer NFT (Image credit: Future)

1. Navigate to MaskVerse.com on your browser.

Masked Singer NFT (Image credit: Future)

2. Click on "Get Started."

Masked Singer NFT (Image credit: Future)

3. A window titled "Free NFT" will pop up. Click on "Get Started" once again.

4. Click on "Sign Up."

5. Type in your credentials, or to speed things up, sign up with your Google or Apple account. Click on "Sign Up."

The Masked Singer NFT (Image credit: Future)

6. A new window will pop up saying, "You have won your first mask!" Click on "Show me more."

The Masked Singer NFT (Image credit: Future)

7. Scroll down to "Miss Masky Edition 1" and click "Claim Now."

Congratulations! You now have a free "The Masked Singer" NFT. This is broadcast's first NFT endeavor.

On Oct. 20, the MaskVerse NFT marketplace will drop limited-edition NFTs of "The Masked Singer" characters. They will come in packs of three cards and set you back $20.