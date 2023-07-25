Bing chat AI is now available on browsers you actually use — but there’s a big catch

Bing Chat was available on Microsoft Edge only, but that has changed today, as the ChatGPT-fuelled bot is being rolled out across Google Chrome and Safari.

This is a step in the right direction to make Bing’s AI chatbot. But in classic thirsty Microsoft fashion, there are some limitations in place to try and force you over to downloading Edge.

What’s the catch?

It’s not just one catch, there are three, and they all seem a lot like self inflicted damage to try and sort of forcefully users to make the jump over to Microsoft’s own browser:

Text prompts are limited to 2,000 words, rather than the full 4,000 words that you get on Edge.

The chatbot will reset after only five turns, instead of 30 on Edge.

You will see a whole bunch of pop-ups that encourage you to download Edge.

In fact, this is part of a broader effort to bring people over to Microsoft’s side, as when you use Google’s Bard on Edge, you’ll get a prompt to compare your answer to Bing chat.

As for other updates being made to Bing Chat, you can click on the top-right corner, hit Appearance > Dark or System Default and activate a dark mode for the chat window.

Outlook

It’s encouraging to see Bing Chat make its way out from the constraints of Edge, and into Chrome and Safari. But the limits in place are clearly Microsoft trying to give its own browser an edge (pardon the pun).

I can only assume that over time, this will change, and that we will see a wider rollout across other browsers too. But just like Microsoft finally relenting and making it easier to change default browsers, it will take some user pressure and time for the company to relent.

But for now, it’s good to see Bing Chat go the way of Google Bard, and start to become more widely available.