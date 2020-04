This PC (previously My Computer) shows by default shows folders as well as devices and drives grouped by type. This is a much better view compared to the alphabetical listing. If you would like to rearrange the order of the groupings you have to play with the sort criteria.

1) In the File Explorer with This PC open, right-click anywhere in the right pane.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

2) In the context menu, select Sort by.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

3) In the Sort by menu, select Type.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

4) While Type is selected, click on Descending.