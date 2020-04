Squinting to see the shortcut icons on the desktop? You can change the size of the icons to make them more readable. With my screen resolution, large size is too large, taking up all the desktop space while small is too small. Try all sizes and pick one that suits your needs best.

1) Right-click on the desktop to open the context menu.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

2) In the menu, click View.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

3) Select the size that best suits your screen resolution and your viewing need.