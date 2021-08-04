How to send disappearing photos and videos on WhatsApp — save precious smartphone storage

WhatsApp is rolling out a new "View Once" feature that lets you send photos and videos that can only be viewed once when opened. Not only does this offer better control over your privacy, but it can stop your smartphone's camera roll from piling up.



The View Once option will be available to all WhatsApp users, allowing you to send photos and videos that are deleted from the chat once opened by the recipient. Once viewed, a message will appear stating the media has already been “opened.”

Since photos or videos won't save to linger on your camera roll, taking up valuable space, this feature is a great way for users to save storage on their smartphones.

How to send disappearing photos and videos on WhatsApp

The new feature is easily accessible on iPhone, Android phones, and WhatsApp Web thanks to the new “one-time” icon.

Open WhatsApp.

Choose a new or existing chat.

Select the camera icon or the paperclip icon to attach media from your device's camera roll.

After taking a picture or video, or selecting a saved image, a “1” will be available to click on the left side of the send button.

Tap the "1" icon. The media will now be set to be viewed once.

(Image credit: Future)

The receiver will know it's a disappearing piece of media before opening it, as it will be marked with the icon. While the photo or video does delete, that doesn't mean the person you're sending it to can't screenshot the image. WhatsApp also doesn't state it will let the sender know if a screenshot is taken, so it's best to send private info to trusted people.



Still, View Once is a welcome privacy feature for those sending in-the-moment snaps or private information such as Wi-Fi passwords (and more intimate imagery). WhatsApp enforces its stance on privacy by stating, "View Once media is protected by end-to-end encryption so WhatsApp cannot see them."



WhatsApp has only started rolling out its disappearing features, now catching up to the other best messaging apps many smartphones users communicate with. Telegram and Signal already offer timed self-destructing messages, including photos and videos.