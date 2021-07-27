Trending

How to find a Wi-Fi password on Android

Here's how to find a Wi-Fi password on an Android phone

Share Wi-Fi screen on Android
Finding a Wi-Fi password for a network you've already joined on your Android phone may seem daunting, but it's easy as long as your phone is running Android 10 or later.

Whether you need the Wi-Fi password for yourself or are trying to share it with friends or family, here's the fastest method for finding a Wi-Fi password for any network you've previously joined on your Android phone. 

How to find a Wi-Fi password on an Android phone

As long as you are running Android 10 or later, these instructions will allow you to find or share the password for any Wi-Fi network you have previously joined. 

  • Swipe down from the top of your screen to reveal the Quick Settings.
  • Long press on the Wi-Fi icon.
  • Tap on Saved networks.
    • If you want the password for the Wi-Fi network you are currently on just tap the Gear Icon to the right of it and skip the next step.
  • Select the Wi-Fi network that you want to view the password for.
  • Tap Share.
  • The password is displayed in plain text below the QR code.

Steps for how to find a Wi-Fi password on Android

How to share a Wi-Fi password on an Android phone

As you probably guessed from the above instructions, the steps for sharing a Wi-Fi password are identical except for the last step.

  • Allow your friend or family member to scan the QR code or enter the plain text password.
