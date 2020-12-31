How to connect AirPods to your MacBook

Whether you want to enjoy music from your MacBook or listen to your co-workers on a Zoom call, AirPods are highly praised earbuds for casual entertainment and productivity. But of course, to get the most out of your AirPods, you’ll need to know how to pair them with your MacBook.

If you are using AirPods, make sure that your Mac has macOS Mojave 10.14.4 or later. The AirPods Pro require macOS Catalina 10.15.1 or later. It’s also worth noting that if you have set up your AirPods with your iPhone , and your MacBook is signed in to iCloud with the same Apple ID, your AirPods will more than likely be ready to use with your MacBook.

Without further adieu, here are a few steps to get you on your way to listening to your MacBook's audio via your AirPods.

How to pair AirPods with a MacBook

First, navigate to the Apple logo at the very top-right of your screen and click on it for the drop-down menu options.

How to connect AirPods to a MacBook (Image credit: Future)

Scroll down in the drop-down menu until you see System Preferences. Click on the System Preferences tab.

How to connect AirPods to a MacBook (Image credit: Future)

Within the System Preferences you will see Bluetooth. Navigate your cursor down to the Bluetooth tab and click on it to open your MacBook's Bluetooth.

How to connect AirPods to a MacBook (Image credit: Future)

Once you’ve opened Bluetooth, you need to put the AirPods into “Discoverable Mode.”

How to connect AirPods to a MacBook (Image credit: Future)

To achieve this, hold down the back button on the AirPods case for 1-5 seconds. You'll know the AirPods are in “Discoverable Mode” when you spot a flashing white light.

Next, navigate back to your Bluetooth tab, and you will notice that your AirPods have synced to your MacBook via Bluetooth. Click “Pair."

How to connect AirPods to a MacBook (Image credit: Future)

You will know that your AirPods have connected to your MacBook when the screen reads “Connected” under the AirPods icon.

How to connect AirPods to a MacBook (Image credit: Future)

Voila! Now you can enjoy your newly connected AirPods on your MacBook by listening to anything your heart desires.