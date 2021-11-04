If you've never thought about your Apple Watch band after snapping it into place, then you might be wondering how to change an Apple Watch band when you are ready for a new look.

Whether you have a brand-new Apple Watch 7 or are still using the original Apple Watch, the process for changing an Apple Watch band remains the same and you should be able to have a new band in place in less than a minute.

The first step is going to be removing your existing band and then you'll be able to slide your new band right into place.

How to remove an Apple Watch band

Remove your Apple Watch

Locate the buttons at the point where the band meets the watch

Hold down the button while sliding the band out in either direction There should be very little resistance if you have the button fully depressed

Repeat for the other side

Alright, you should just have the body of the Apple Watch by itself and now you can install the new Apple Watch band.

How to install a new Apple Watch band

This part of the process is even easier, which is why it can be a challenge the first time you want to change the band as you may not even remember having done it. The only thing to look out for is the proper orientation of the band. The side facing down typically has a more metallic center section that will be aligned with the release button on the Apple Watch.

Slide the Apple Watch band in from either side until it locks in place

Repeat for the other side

That's it, your new Apple Watch band should be all set to go. The ease of swapping Apple Watch bands combined with the absolutely astounding collection of bands available from Apple and others may not be the main reason to get an Apple Watch, but it certainly adds to the appeal.