Losing your AirPods can be a dreadful experience, so you should know how to find your AirPods at any given moment. Just like a phone, your AirPods have become a part of your life. They are something you cherish, and something you bring with you on many of your adventures.

AirPods are fashionable, trendy, and most importantly, convenient. However, our days can get rather hectic and jumbled when we are always on the go. Because of this, it is not uncommon that many people have lost their AirPods in their everyday travels. The feeling can be devastating not only to your esteem, but also your wallet.

Have no fear; Apple tries to stay one step ahead of its customers and plans for this exact scenario. If you lose your AirPods, it is not the end of the world. Apple developed a certain software that will help you find your AirPods when they turn up missing. Following these simple steps below will help you retrieve your lost AirPods.

You will need the “Find My” tool to have already been set up prior to losing your AirPods. If you have not enabled the “Find My” tool, then this tutorial will not work. You can see if the “Find My” tool is working by going to the settings on the device that your AirPods are paired with.

How to find your Airpods

1.) Start by opening the “Find My” tool on your smartphone or Apple device. You will then be brought to a devices page.

(Image credit: Apple)

2) Tap “devices,” and tap your AirPods that are in that list.

(Image credit: Apple)

3) The map will now show where and when your AirPods were last connected if they were online when you lost them.

(Image credit: Apple )

4) If your AirPods are out of their case and somewhere close by, tap “Play Sound.” A sound will emit from either the left, right, or both of the devices. You can also mute one or the other.

(Image credit: Apple )

5) If your AirPods are in their case, tap “Directions” to head back to their last known location.