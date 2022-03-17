Elden Ring: How to find new NPC Jar-Bairn

Elden Ring received a 1.03 patch with major changes last night, including weapon balances, new phases for certain quest-lines, and even nighttime music while exploring the open world.

However, the most notable change is the addition of an entirely new NPC: Jar-Bairn. At 12 a.m. last night, I was absolutely perplexed by this sudden update. And at that moment, I knew I could not rest until I found the character. Thankfully, it didn't take long, as the NPC's name offers a pretty major hint towards their location.

How to find Jar-Bairn in Elden Ring

1. Jar-Bairn can be found close to the Jarburg Grace Point. If you don't have this Grace Point unlocked, continue to the next step.

2. Teleport to the Artist's Shack Grace Point, which is just slightly north-west of Carian Study Hall.

3. Head to this exact point on the map.

4. You should see a series of tombstones protruding from the mountainside. You'll need to jump down along each one.

5. The last tombstone should place you just slightly above the top of a shack. Jump onto the shack.

6. From here, a Grace Point should be visible. Go ahead and grab it.

7. Jar-Bairn will be on this exact point on the map, dangling their little legs off the side of some stairs.

8. Further along the questline, you might also see Jar-Bairn in this spot.

You should now have access to Jar-Bairn and can begin their story. This also involves the questline of another familiar character, but I'll let you discover that on your own.