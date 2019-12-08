How to Add Items to the Windows 10 Startup Folder

In Windows 10, the Startup folder houses shortcuts to programs that need to start when Windows boots. Once you know the location of the folder, you can easily add a shortcut pointing to the executable file for any program on your computer.

1. In the File Explorer, paste the path.

C:\Users\{username}\AppData\Roaming\Microsoft\Windows\Start Menu\Programs\startup.

Note: replace {username} with the username for your computer.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

2. Right-click in the blank space to open the context menu.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

3. Click New, to create a new shortcut.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

4. Click Shortcut.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

5. In the Create Shortcut dialogue box click Browse to find the file.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

6. Select the executable file.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

7. Click OK.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

8. Click Next.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

9. Name the shortcut so that you know what it is for.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

10. Click Finish.