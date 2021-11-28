Trending

Cyber Monday headphone deals: Cheap AirPods Pro, Sony WF-1000 XM4, Sennheiser Momentum and more

Here are the Cyber Monday headphone deals in the UK right now.

Cyber Monday headphone deals
Jump to:

The best Cyber Monday headphone deals of 2021 cover all the bestsellers, big brands and budgets. If you’ve been waiting for a good deal for true wireless earbuds or over-ear headphones, and you just missed out on Black Friday, now is the time to buy. 

We’re busy rounding up the Cyber Monday headphone sales happening at Amazon, Currys PC World, John Lewis, eBuyer, Scan, Argos and others. Keep this page bookmarked for all the best!

Cyber Monday Headphone Deals: Retailer Quick Links

If you want to shop around for yourself, here are all the retailers with headphone deals.

Cyber Monday Headphone Deals — True Wireless Earbuds

Sony WF-1000 XM4: was £249 now £199 @ Amazon

Sony WF-1000 XM4: was £249 now £199 @ Amazon
This is the earbuds deal we've all been waiting for — £50 off the latest Sony XM4s! We gave them a full 5-star rating in our review for their comfortable design, incredible sound, astounding ANC and brilliant battery life. With this discount, they are a must buy.

View Deal
New AirPods Pro: was £235 now £185 @ Amazon

New AirPods Pro: was £235 now £185 @ Amazon
Apple's new AirPods Pro are already £54 off. These sneakily updated earbuds bring active noise cancellation to Apple's best-selling wireless earbuds. Like its standard Pro, it features Apple's H1 chip, adaptive EQ, and Qi wireless charging support. But unlike the previous gen, this brings MagSafe charging to the party.

View Deal
Soundcore Life P3: was £79.99 now £49.99 @ Amazon UK

Soundcore Life P3: was £79.99 now £49.99 @ Amazon UK
A real combo breaker of awesome sound, long battery life, and gorgeous design, the Soundcore Life P3 earbuds transcend their low price point to give you something that is good enough to compete with even Apple’s AirPods at a far lower price.

View Deal
Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro: was £129.99 now £69.99 @ Soundcore with code WS24J3Q4RM

Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro: was £129.99 now £69.99 @ Soundcore with code WS24J3Q4RM
Recommended by 10 Grammy Award-winning artists, I personally use a pair as my daily drivers and love them. The Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro offers a clear, deep sound quality, great noise cancellation, an awesome app with a fully customizable EQ and powerful mics for good call quality.

View Deal
Apple AirPods (2nd gen): was £119 now £99 @ Amazon

Apple AirPods (2nd gen): was £119 now £99 @ Amazon
Packed with rich sound quality, all the smarts granted by Apple’s H1 chip, including seamless device switching and a rapid wireless connection, and easy-to-use touch controls, this entry point into the Apple wireless earbud ecosystem is ideal for those who want the seamless iPhone experience on the cheap.

View Deal
Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2: was £279 now £179 @ Amazon UK

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2: was £279 now £179 @ Amazon UK
These Editor's Choice award-winning earbuds deliver incredible sound through their unique 7mm drivers, tuned to provide a lively, wide soundstage with ANC and a 7-hour battery life (extended to 28 with the case). And now, these buds are at their lowest ever price.

View Deal
JBL Live 300TWS: was £129 now £69.97 @ Currys

JBL Live 300TWS: was £129 now £69.97 @ Currys
JBL is a good brand to look out for and the Live 300TWS are some of its best earbuds. Get that signature sound, a 20-hour battery life, water and sweat resistance at a seriously good price.

View Deal

Cyber Monday Headphone Deals — Over Ear Headphones

Apple AirPods Max: was £549 now £427 @ Amazon

Apple AirPods Max: was £549 now £427 @ Amazon
Currently £121 off on Amazon, the AirPods Max are our favorite wireless ear cans. These stylish ear cans feature Apple's powerful H1 chip, nine microphones and 40mm drivers. With spatial sound, the AirPods Max provides an audio experience like no other. 

View Deal
Anker Soundcore Life Q30: was £79.99 now £55.99 @ Soundcore

Anker Soundcore Life Q30: was £79.99 now £55.99 @ Soundcore with code WS24GE2MCQ
The custom silk diaphragm drivers deliver impeccable sound alongside the hi-res audio certification for incredible detail and depth. Plus, the super long 40-hour battery life with ANC on is impressive.

View Deal
Sennheiser Momentum 3: was £349.99 now £199 @ OnBuy.com

Sennheiser Momentum 3: was £349.99 now £199 @ OnBuy.com
The Sennheiser Momentum 3 combines the brand’s legendary sound quality and superb noise cancellation into a sleek wireless design. Sennheiser also has a companion app to personalize the performance. 

View Deal
Sony WH-1000XM3: was £330 now £160 @ On Buy

Sony WH-1000XM3: was £330 now £160 @ On Buy
The impressive XM3s are now 52% off! They deliver a low-end punch for bass lovers while maintaining all the crisp detail of the mids and highs. Alongside this, users get a huge suite of sound-optimizing options accessible through the Connect app. Sony's sound silencers do give Bose a run for its money, even if it comes in a close second.

View Deal
Shure Aonic 50: was £339 now £220 @ Amazon UK

Shure Aonic 50: was £339 now £220 @ Amazon UK
With £130 off, these over-ear cans are a great choice for their huge drivers, adjustable noise cancellation and stylish, comfortable design — along with high-quality audio codec support across the board.

View Deal

Black Friday Headphone Deals — Live Updates

Today's best Headphones deals
Show Filters
Brand
RAM
Storage Size
Screen Size
Colour
Condition
Price
Any Price
Sort By
Sony WF-1000XM3 Truly...
Sony
WF-1000XM3
£99
£129
23% off
atAmazon
AirPods Pro
Apple
AirPods Pro
£239
atO2 Mobiles
Bose QC-EARBUDS-SPSTN
Bose
QuietComfort Earbuds
£249
atHughes
Low Stock
Apple AirPods with Wireless...
Apple
Airpods (2019)
£169
atWex Photo Video
Apple AirPods Max Wireless...
Apple
Airpods Max
£549
atMaplin UK
Pixel Buds A-Series Clearly...
Google
Pixel Buds A-Series
£79.99
£99.99
20% off
atGoogle Store EMEA
Sony WF-1000XM4 True Wireless...
Sony
WF-1000XM4 Wireless Earbuds
£199
£250
20% off
atAmazon
Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise...
Sony
WH-1000XM4
£237.40
£252
6% off
atAmazon
Wireless Earbuds, EarFun Air...
Earfun
Air Pro
£69.99
£89.99
22% off
atAmazon
Cambridge Audio Melomania 1+...
Cambridge Audio
Melomania 1 Plus
£89.95
£119.95
25% off
atAmazon
Sennheiser MOMENTUM True...
Sennheiser
Momentum True Wireless 2
£175
£279
37% off
atAmazon
Bose Sport true wireless...
Bose
700
£260
atAmazon
Deal ends in 21h 57m 08s
1
2
3
4
5
Jason England
Jason England

 Jason brings a decade of tech and gaming journalism experience to his role as a writer at Laptop Mag. He specializes in finding the best deals to make sure you never pay more than you should for gadgets! Jason takes a particular interest in writing and creating videos about laptops, headphones and games. He has previously written for Kotaku, Stuff and BBC Science Focus. In his spare time, you'll find Jason looking for good dogs to pet or thinking about eating pizza if he isn't already. 