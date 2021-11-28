Cyber Monday headphone deals: Cheap AirPods Pro, Sony WF-1000 XM4, Sennheiser Momentum and more

The best Cyber Monday headphone deals of 2021 cover all the bestsellers, big brands and budgets. If you’ve been waiting for a good deal for true wireless earbuds or over-ear headphones, and you just missed out on Black Friday, now is the time to buy.

Cyber Monday Headphone Deals — True Wireless Earbuds

Sony WF-1000 XM4: was £249 now £199 @ Amazon Sony WF-1000 XM4: was £249 now £199 @ Amazon

This is the earbuds deal we've all been waiting for — £50 off the latest Sony XM4s! We gave them a full 5-star rating in our review for their comfortable design, incredible sound, astounding ANC and brilliant battery life. With this discount, they are a must buy.

New AirPods Pro: was £235 now £185 @ Amazon New AirPods Pro: was £235 now £185 @ Amazon

Apple's new AirPods Pro are already £54 off. These sneakily updated earbuds bring active noise cancellation to Apple's best-selling wireless earbuds. Like its standard Pro, it features Apple's H1 chip, adaptive EQ, and Qi wireless charging support. But unlike the previous gen, this brings MagSafe charging to the party.

Soundcore Life P3: was £79.99 now £49.99 @ Amazon UK Soundcore Life P3: was £79.99 now £49.99 @ Amazon UK

A real combo breaker of awesome sound, long battery life, and gorgeous design, the Soundcore Life P3 earbuds transcend their low price point to give you something that is good enough to compete with even Apple’s AirPods at a far lower price.

Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro: was £129.99 now £69.99 @ Soundcore with code WS24J3Q4RM Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro: was £129.99 now £69.99 @ Soundcore with code WS24J3Q4RM

Recommended by 10 Grammy Award-winning artists, I personally use a pair as my daily drivers and love them. The Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro offers a clear, deep sound quality, great noise cancellation, an awesome app with a fully customizable EQ and powerful mics for good call quality.

Apple AirPods (2nd gen): was £119 now £99 @ Amazon Apple AirPods (2nd gen): was £119 now £99 @ Amazon

Packed with rich sound quality, all the smarts granted by Apple’s H1 chip, including seamless device switching and a rapid wireless connection, and easy-to-use touch controls, this entry point into the Apple wireless earbud ecosystem is ideal for those who want the seamless iPhone experience on the cheap.

Huge saving! Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2: was £279 now £179 @ Amazon UK Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2: was £279 now £179 @ Amazon UK

These Editor's Choice award-winning earbuds deliver incredible sound through their unique 7mm drivers, tuned to provide a lively, wide soundstage with ANC and a 7-hour battery life (extended to 28 with the case). And now, these buds are at their lowest ever price.

JBL Live 300TWS: was £129 now £69.97 @ Currys JBL Live 300TWS: was £129 now £69.97 @ Currys

JBL is a good brand to look out for and the Live 300TWS are some of its best earbuds. Get that signature sound, a 20-hour battery life, water and sweat resistance at a seriously good price.



Cyber Monday Headphone Deals — Over Ear Headphones

Apple AirPods Max: was £549 now £427 @ Amazon Apple AirPods Max: was £549 now £427 @ Amazon

Currently £121 off on Amazon, the AirPods Max are our favorite wireless ear cans. These stylish ear cans feature Apple's powerful H1 chip, nine microphones and 40mm drivers. With spatial sound, the AirPods Max provides an audio experience like no other.

Anker Soundcore Life Q30: was £79.99 now £55.99 @ Soundcore Anker Soundcore Life Q30: was £79.99 now £55.99 @ Soundcore with code WS24GE2MCQ

The custom silk diaphragm drivers deliver impeccable sound alongside the hi-res audio certification for incredible detail and depth. Plus, the super long 40-hour battery life with ANC on is impressive.

Sennheiser Momentum 3: was £349.99 now £199 @ OnBuy.com Sennheiser Momentum 3: was £349.99 now £199 @ OnBuy.com

The Sennheiser Momentum 3 combines the brand’s legendary sound quality and superb noise cancellation into a sleek wireless design. Sennheiser also has a companion app to personalize the performance.

Sony WH-1000XM3: was £330 now £160 @ On Buy Sony WH-1000XM3: was £330 now £160 @ On Buy

The impressive XM3s are now 52% off! They deliver a low-end punch for bass lovers while maintaining all the crisp detail of the mids and highs. Alongside this, users get a huge suite of sound-optimizing options accessible through the Connect app. Sony's sound silencers do give Bose a run for its money, even if it comes in a close second.