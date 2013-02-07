Wikipad Shrinks Android Gaming Tablet to 7-Inches

Following a series of production delays, Wikipad is ready to unveil its 7-inch Android gaming tablet. Today, the company announced plans to send the $249 slate to retailers this spring. The 7-inch version should contain many of the same specs as its much-anticipated big brother, the upcoming 10-inch version. That includes an Nvidia Tegra 3 quad-core CPU, a 12-core Nvidia GPU, 16GB of storage and a microSD card slot, which should make for a great gaming experience.

We enjoyed our hands-on time with the 10-inch version last year and have high hopes for this 7-inch model. But, it does face some stiff competition this year from the likes of the Razer Edge, the Archos GamePad.

The scratch-resistant display on the Wikipad 7-inch will feature 16:10 IPS screen with five-point multitouch, but it's the controller that's the real star of the show. At just 0.4-inches thick and weighing a mere 0.7 pounds, you'll definitely be able to take your games on the road, assuming they run on Android 4.1 (Jelly Bean). In fact, users will have access to entertainment content from PlayStation Mobile, Big Fish Games, TegraZone, the Google Play store, OnLive and others.

The company claims that the decision to release the smaller version was an aesthetic one. "We wanted to get Wikipad into our community’s hands and what we found was that the smaller 7-inch form factor just seemed right," said Fraser Townley, president of sales for Wikipad. "The smaller frame delivers an aggressive price while keeping the same amazing specs."

We can't wait to get our mitts on this bad boy. Stay tuned for our hands-on impressions.