Video: Hands-on with the Kno Tablet Textbooks

Last week at CES we had the chance to see the Kno tablets in action for the first time since it went on sale last month. The Kno comes in both dual and single screen models, both featuring the same software and most of the same features. What really sets them apart is their size. Both models feature 14.1-inch displays. And yes, the dual-screen one is two 14 inchers put together. This means a textbook-sized canvas for students to work on.

Though large, neither tablet was as heavy as I assumed it would be. The single screen weighs 2.6 pounds and the dual weighs 5.6 - about as much as a notebook of that size. And yes, the dual-screen one looks a little unwieldy. But, as you'll see in the video, the hinge design allows students to fold it both ways, so it's usable even when you have a small desk space to work with.

The tablets cost $599 and $899 respectively. Steep for students, but it's the same investment they'd made in a good computer. Plus, textbooks cost less in digital form.

Check out the video below to see the Kno in action.

Kno Specs:

Single Screen

Height: 13.8 inches

Width: 9.1 inches

Depth: 0.55 inches

Weight: 2.6 lbs

Dual Screen

Height: 13.8 inches

Width: 18.3 inches

Depth: 1.14 inches

Weight: 5.6 lbs