Verizon Wireless Announces Pantech Breakout: 4G Android Smartphone for $99

Could a $99 Android smartphone be the breakout 4G device? Verizon Wireless hopes so, announcing that it will carry the Pantech Breakout, a $99 Android 2.3 smartphone capable of using that carrier's 4G LTE network.

Of course, for $99, don't expect an IPS screen. The Breakout has a 4-inch capacitive touch display with a resolution of 800 x 480, a 1-GHz processor, a preinstalled 8GB microSD card, a 5-megapixel rear-facing camera, and a front-facing VGA cam. Other connectivity options include 802.11 b/g/n Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 3.0.

Customers can expect download speeds of 5 to 12 Mbps and upload speeds of 2 to 5 Mbps, according to Verizon. The Breakout can also serve as a mobile hotspot for up to 10 devices.

The Pantech Breakout will be available September 22 for $99 (after a $50 mail-in rebate). Customers will need to subscribe to Verizon's Nationwide Talk plan, which starts at $39.99 per month, as well as a smartphone data package, which starts at $30 for 2GB of data.